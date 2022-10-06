Maximum concern for the state of health of Cara Delevingne: Margot Robbie left her house in tears

Lto the health of the British ex-model and actress Cara Delevingne is being, in view of recent events, worrying. So much so that her closest friends who have gone to visit her have not come out with the best of gestures. the last one was margot robbiewho I left Cara’s house in tears and distressed.

The 32-year-old Hollywood star Margot Robbie, went last Wednesday to visit Cara Delevingne. In her house she spent several hours and, when leaving, she was caught by the cameras of the Daily Mail and his face did not bode well.

The photographs show a margot robbie leaving Cara’s house in tears and wiping his tears with his jacket around 5:00 p.m. local time before taking a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Cara’s sister, Poppy, also came to see her.

The actress of ‘once upon a time in Hollywood’ was not the only person who visited Cara Delevingne on wednesday. Cara’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, also came to his home and left his home at 11 in the morning, according to the British media. Both visits have taken place a week after the extremely strange behavior of Expensive at the airport Van Nuys.

The state of Cara Delevingne V-shapedin Nuys set off all the alarms. That September 5 the actress was seen in socks walking through the airport terminal and he was two hours late for a flight he was supposed to catch on Jay-Z’s private jet. 45 minutes later, the actress got off the plane and her cell phone dropped on the floor a few times.

Cara Delevingne: “I’m a bit strange”

at the awards 2022 Emmysand saw one Expensive somewhat absent, he was not in tune with his ‘Only Murders in the Building’ peers. In August, in the program of Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that she was in a good vital moment: “I was living my best life, butor people found it a bit peculiar. I’m a little weird, but that’s just who I am. No shame,” she said.

margot robbie Y Cara Delevingne worked together in 2016 on the movie ‘Suicide Squad’. They even celebrated Cara’s birthday in August with her friends.