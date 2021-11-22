maxirissa and double expulsion- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Pistons-Lakers interrupted for almost 5 minutes: for the second time in 19 years “The King” is sent off the pitch, 5 stitches were needed for the center of Detroit

At the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit the match between the Pistons and the Lakers will not be remembered for the incredible comeback of Los Angeles (from -15 in the last quarter) but for a fight that broke out suddenly. It all happens when fighting for the rebound position, LeBron James (36) and center opponent Isaiah Stewart (20) made contact and James, trying to free himself, hit the long man in the face with a clenched fist, provoking him. a cut above the eye from which a lot of blood has come out (five stitches to be stitched up). Chaos erupted from there. Because Stewart has seen fit to do justice himself by looking for the physical confrontation with LeBron. It was born an uncontrollable maxi-brawl, which brought all the assistant coaches and the members of security on the pitch to try to separate the two (and given the size it was not easy), in addition to the players already on the court.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (? Street @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw – The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

From the pictures you can see Stewart, known for his physicality, who three times freed himself from the grip of his companions for pounce on James, overwhelming all those he found in his way, but without succeeding. It was not easy to restore calm in the Detroit Arena, but when an apparent calm returned, the referees led by Scott Foster decided to eject James forr a flagrant type phallus 2 for «unnecessary and excessive contact above the level of the shoulders», and Stewart himself for double technical foul (for «multiple non-sporting behaviors during the altercation»).

With the Pistons player who, angry as never before, is at one point fled to the locker room with the ill-concealed intention of returning to the parquet from another exit. One technician expelled for the role of “agitator and not peacemaker during the episode”. Data in hand, for LeBron James it is the second expulsion in 19 years of career. The first dates back to November 28, 2017 against the Miami Heat for double technical and protests against a referee. James still closed with 10 points on the scoresheet, extending his streak of double-digit matches to 1,048, while the Lakers won the game with a comeback in the last quarter thanks to Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, who took James’s defense: «Everyone knows that LeBron is not an unfair player. He immediately tried to justify himself to Stewart, I don’t know what he got at Detroit players“.