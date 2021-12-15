Max’s mother: “Hamilton was stronger in the race” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

“How many times did you go to the bathroom during the race?” These are the first words addressed by Max Verstappen to his mother Sophie Kumpen on the phone after crossing the finish line of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in first position, a result that gave the Red Bull driver the first world title of his career. The Dutch driver’s mother has a very respectable curriculum in motorsport behind her and her analysis of the race is more than timely: “In the race Hamilton was superior, he was the strongest, I needed a bit of luck and just as I was in the bathroom Victoria (Max’s younger sister) sent me the message that a Safety Car would enter the track. The angels sent her, I can’t count the candles I lit this week, Max was good at not giving up, that must be recognized “, the words of Sophie Kumpen reached by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

Max Verstappen managed to unite two peoples, Sophie pointed out: “Our Dutch neighbors came to our house to cheer for Max, it was very nice. When he started racing I couldn’t believe he would become world champion, it’s really a dream ”. According to Sophie Kumpen, the relationship with Kelly Piquet: “During the season he has always remained calm, by now he is truly mature. He’s just a boy, but he’s grown a lot. I think that being together with an older woman, who has already had a daughter, is a dynamic that can change a man “. Kelly Piquet, in fact, in 2019 gave birth to little Penelope, the result of her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat.