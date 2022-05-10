May 10: Day of the veterinarian in Colombia; origin and phrases to congratulate your friends

Lto veterinary medicine is the application of medicine in animals. It deals with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases, disorders and injuries in non-human animals and this May 10th their day is celebrated.

In Colombia, on May 10, the day of the veterinarian is celebrated. This is because in 1921, the School of Veterinary Medicine, run by a group of professionals They had graduated from the school founded by the Frenchman Claudio Vericel, the same school that was closed in 1899 due to the Thousand Days War.

With a good message or a special detail, you can celebrate the day of veterinarians who are always willing to save the lives of animals.

In Colombia, Veterinary Day is celebrated on May 10. In other countries, it is celebrated on April 24 since the year 2000, on this day the work of more than 500,000 professionals who practice this profession around the world is recognized, according to the World Veterinary Association.

– You can judge the true character of a man by the way he treats his fellow animals.

Paul MCCARTNEY

– Medicine cures human beings, veterinary medicine cures humanity.

Louis Pasteur

– Veterinary practice, of course, has its sad part. The animals are totally vulnerable.

Robert M Miller

– Congratulations on your day! Continue doing that beautiful work that you do daily with animals.

– Congratulations on your day! Being a veterinarian is being able to understand wagging tails, carious scratches and bites of affection.

– Having an animal in your life makes you a better human.