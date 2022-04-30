May 1st concert, Covid and masks: what do Galli, Lopalco and Pregliasco say

Maximum attention and responsibility. Experts urge you not to let your guard down on the risk of Covid-19 contagion tomorrow at the May 1 concert in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome for Labor Day.

“May 1st is a celebration that is also a reminder of civil and moral responsibility. I hope that this reminder also remains as a reminder that, in addition to the ongoing war that distresses us, there is still a pandemic that has not been won. at the usual concert in Rome tomorrow, my appeal to responsibility has a broader meaning which, in addition to the refusal of war and the defense of work, also implies the individual commitment to fight the virus that still exists and creates problems “he says at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Galliformer director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital.

“I hope that the concert in Piazza San Giovanni – continues Galli – will be attended responsibly. In a situation where there is viral circulation, the risk is evident in events where there is a concentration of people. Risk given by the fact that, even for an infection that has a lower severity than in the past, there are still serious cases and deaths. Individual responsibility towards oneself and others is fundamental “.

At the May 1st concert in Rome with a mask? “Honestly, if only a part of the public wears the mask it is of little use. Basically it protects the wearer little, unless it is Ffp2 but worn well” explains the epidemiologist to Adnkronos Salute. Pier Luigi Lopalcoprofessor of hygiene at the University of Salento.

As in any other mega-event, “the recommendations are always the same: vaccination protects us from serious illness, so those who are vaccinated do not have to worry so much about their health; but we know that it does not prevent them from becoming a carrier of the virus. in these events, therefore, he must be aware that it can bring the virus into the home. Maximum attention to all the weak people with whom he comes into close contact “, he concludes.

Fabrizio Pregliascovirologist of the State University of Milan, heard by Adnkronos Salute, invites us not to let our guard down, pointing out that the concert on May 1st tomorrow in Rome as “every gathering represents a risk, and going towards openings, every occasion will require attention and responsibility on the part of those who participate “.