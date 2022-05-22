Today, May 20, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, a week without blockbusters but with good movies, as is the case with five wolvesthe debut of Alauda Ruiz de Azua made by Laia Costa, Susi Sanchez, Ramon Barea Y Mikel Bustamante.

Then we leave you with the list of the premieres of the week that arrive in theaters today, May 20, 2022:

Dolores, beautiful!

Original title: Dolores, beautiful!

Year: 2021

Duration: 109 min.

Country Spain

Address: Jesus Pascual

Genre: Documentary, Religion, Homosexuality

Religious-based images and traditions permeate the lives of all the people who inhabit Seville. Historically, the city’s sissies have also assimilated them since their childhood and through them have been putting together meeting spaces and their own codes. Today, new dissident identities continue to respond to these traditions: participate or withdraw, continue what exists or transform it. This film looks at those traditions from a perspective always unfairly relegated to the margins.

five wolves

Original Title: Five Little Wolves

Year: 2022

Duration: 104 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

Screenplay: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

Music: Aránzazu Calleja

Photography: Jon D. Dominguez

Cast: Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante, Amber Williams, Lorena López, José Ramón Soroiz, Leire Ucha, Elena Sáenz, Asier Valdestilla García, Nerea Arriola, Juana Lor Saras, Justi Larrinaga, Isidoro Fernández

Genre: Drama, Family, Maternity

Amaia (Laia Costa) has just become a mother and realizes that she does not know very well how to act. When her partner is absent for work for a short period of time, she decides to return to her parents’ house, in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of caring for her little one. What the young woman does not know is that, although she is now a mother, she will not cease to be her daughter.

Clara alone

Original title: Clara alone

Year: 2021

Duration: 106 min.

Country: Costa Rica

Direction: Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

Screenplay: Maria Camila Arias, Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

Music: Rubén De Gheselle

Cinematography: Sophie Winqvist

Cast: Wendy Chinchilla, Daniel Castañeda, Ana Julia Porras, Flor Vargas

Genre: Drama

Clara is believed to have a special connection with God. As a healer, she sustains a family and a people in need of hope, while she finds comfort in her relationship with the natural world. After years of being under the iron control of her mother, Clara’s sexual desires are aroused by her attraction to her niece’s new partner. This force takes her into unknown territory, allowing her to cross borders, both physical and mystical. Thanks to her sexual awakening, Clara gradually frees herself from her role as “saint” and begins to heal herself.

The weapon of deception

Original title: Operation Mincemeat

Year: 2021

Duration: 128 min.

Country: UK

Directed by: John Madden

Screenplay: Michelle Ashford. Book: Ben Macintyre

Music: Thomas Newman

Cinematography: Sebastian Blenkov

Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Mark Gatiss, Kelly MacDonald, Johnny Flynn, Penelope Wilton, Hattie Morahan, Simon Russell Beale, Paul Ritter, Lorne MacFadyen, Markus von Lingen, Nicholas Rowe, Alexander Beyer, Amy Marston, Charlotte Hamblin, Nico Birnbaum, Jason Isaacs, Paul Lancaster, Alex Jennings, Rufus Wright, Caspar Jennings, Dolly Gadsdon, James Fleet, Gabrielle Creevy

Genre: War, Drama, Based on true events, World War II, Spy, Army

Year 1943, in the middle of World War II. Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. But they face a major challenge: protect their troops from German firepower during the invasion, and thus avoid a possible massacre. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, are tasked with setting up the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war… A story inspired by true events based on a bestseller by Ben Macintyre.

The mafia tailor

Original Title: The Outfit

Year: 2022

Duration: 106 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Graham Moore

Screenplay: Johnathan McClain, Graham Moore

Music: Alexandre Desplat

Photography: Dick Pope

Cast: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale, Alan Mehdizadeh, Brian Rodger

Genre: Drama, Crime, 50’s

Chicago. 1956. Leonard (Rylance), is an English tailor who made suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. After a personal tragedy he ends up in Chicago, him working at a small tailor shop in a tough part of town where he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a family of gangsters. This family of mobsters will try to take advantage of Leonard’s gentle and accommodating nature, who along with his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) will be involved with the mafia in an increasingly serious way.

mirror, mirror

Original Title: Mirror, Mirror

Year: 2022

Duration: 80 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Marc Crehuet

Screenplay: Marc Crehuet

Music: Guillermo Martorell

Photography: Pol Orpinell

Cast: Malena Alterio, Santi Millán, Natalia de Molina, Carlos Areces, Carlos Bardem, Betsy Túrnez, María Adánez, Toni Acosta, Loles León, Verónica Forqué

Comedy genre

Álvaro (Santi Millán, Tasting menu), Cristina (Malena Alterio, Until the wedding separates us), Paula (Natalia de Molina, Who will sing to you) and Alberto (Carlos Areces, Sad trumpet ballad) work in the same product company of beauty. While they face their daily reality in front of the mirror, they try to make a place for themselves in life. A comedy about how we constantly deal with our own selves in life, since sometimes our worst enemy is ourselves. In a society that tends to want to eliminate contradictions, to make us believe that things are black or white, it is important to reclaim the terrain of what is grey. Ambition, fear, love and betrayal in a funny film about identity.

JFK: Case Reviewed

Original title: JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass

Year: 2021

Duration: 115 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Oliver Stone

Screenplay: Book: James DiEugenio

Music: Jeff Beal

Cinematography: Robert Richardson

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Historical

Filmmaker Oliver Stone returns to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy with JFK: Case Revisited. The shows new evidence and recently declassified testimony in the latest mystery of one of the most mysterious murders in American history. Joined by narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of forensic, medical and ballistics experts, historians and witnesses, the director presents compelling evidence that the “conspiracy theory” in the Kennedy case is now a “conspiratorial act”

Game of assassins

Original Title: Cop Shop

Year: 2021

Duration: 108 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Joe Carnahan

Screenplay: Kurt McLeod, Joe Carnahan. Story: Mark Williams, Kurt McLeod

Music: Clinton Shorter

Photography: Juan Miguel Azpiroz

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Toby Huss, Ryan O’Nan, Tait Fletcher, Keith Jardine, Vanita Kalra, Robert Walker Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Yvette Fazio-Delaney, Alexis Louder, David Vaughn, Armida Lopez, Christopher Michael Holley, Marshall Cook, Marco Morales, JR Adduci, Alex Rush, Chris Kleckner, Nikki Shatz, Maximo Duran, Darlene Kellum

Genre: Action, Thriller, Police

Traversing the Nevada desert in a bullet-riddled vehicle, con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a plan to hide from deadly hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): he assaults rookie agent Valerie Young (Alexis Louder), so she can kill him. arrest him and put him in prison at the police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick manages to get himself arrested as well, waiting for him in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a fellow assassin (Toby Huss) sparks chaos, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he is to finish the job and escape the complex situation.

I do not like you

Original title: Nich’ya

Year: 2021

Duration: 109 min.

Country: Russia

Direction: Lena Lanskih

Screenplay: Lena Lanskih, Ekaterina Profilova

Photography: Mikhael Weizenfeld

Cast: Olga Malahova, Vladimir Shabelnikov, Tatiana Tihmeneva, Tatyana Tikhmenyova

Genre: Drama, Adolescence

At 14 years old, Vika lives in a small town located in the Russian region of the Urals. She collects wild fruits that grow in the wetlands and helps her mother sell them at a street market. She likes choreography classes at school, but she has a problem: she is pregnant with a baby she doesn’t want.