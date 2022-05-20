May 20: ‘Mirror Mirror’, ‘The Mafia Tailor’ and ‘Five Little Wolves’, among the week’s movie premieres | Film and Television

The weekend of May 20 is loaded with the most disparate film premieres. There are up to five proposals for all kinds of audiences, that cover genres ranging from thriller to drama, through comedy.

On one side are the national films, mirror mirror Y five wolves, with proposals as risky as they are original. One portrays our inner fears and dreams longing to come out, while the other is a generational drama about motherhood.

As for the international proposals, they are crowned The Weapon of Deception, The mafia tailor Y Game of assassins, all promise to make their respective viewers grab onto the seat watching the twists and action that each one has. If you want to know what all the proposals are about, keep reading:

mirror mirror

Sometimes our worst enemies can be ourselves. Or maybe not? mirror mirror It talks about that part of us that we don’t show that is what would really make us happy, and it does so through four stories of workers from a cosmetics company who don’t really fight for what they want. And look at the cast: Carlos Areces, Santi Millan, Natalie de Molina, Malena Altherio, Tony Acosta Y Carlos Bardenamong others.

The mafia tailor

Leonard is a London tailor who made suits on the well-known Savile Row. However, a personal problem will make him move to Chicago to work in a small tailor shop in one of the worst areas of the city, although with regular clients: gangsters. The cast is the most varied, made up of Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Mark Rylance, Nikki Amuka-bird, Simon Russel Beale Y Zoey Deutch.

The weapon of deception

During World War II, in 1943, the allies decide to organize an attack on Europe. Although during this offensive they must protect their troops from the German army, which could cause a real massacre. In this way, two professionals will be in charge of weaving a strategy in which to misinform the enemy in order to confuse him. Starring Colin Firth, Jason Isaacs, Johnny Flynn, kelly macdonald, matthew macfadyen Y penelope wilton.

five wolves

Amaia has just become a mother for the first time, although she does not know very well how to start being one. Her partner has to go away for work, so she goes back to her parents’ house so that taking care of the baby doesn’t cost her so much. She there she will not only see what it is to be a mother, but she will also remember what it is to be a daughter. With Amber Shana Williams, Laia Costa, Lorraine Lopez, Mikel Bustamante, Ramon Barea Y Susan Sanchez.

Game of assassins

A small town, which houses a humble police station, ends up being the line of fire for the newest member of the security force, a swindler behind bars and a hit man. The cast is made up Gerard Butler, alexis louder, Chad L Coleman, Frank Grillo, Ryan Onan Y Toby Huss.

