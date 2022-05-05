May 5: How a battle in Mexico became a celebration in the US | News Univision United States

On May 5, the independence of Mexico is not commemorated, nor is the National Day. It is remembered the Battle of Pueblaan event that occurred in 1862, which was part of the last attempt by a European power to conquer a territory in America, but which keeps, very hidden, an unknown relationship with the formation of Hispanic identity and pride in the United States.
Although it is not marked on the calendar as an official holiday, in Mexico May 5 is considered a school commemoration —without classes— and an important military victory that had popular support. In it, a general born in the territory that is now Texas became a key figure in achieving victory to the point of being considered among historians as “the first chicano hero”.
In an interview with Univision Noticias, José Carlos Melesio Nolasco, a researcher at the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico, assured that in order to understand the relevance of the Battle of Puebla, two key moments in the history of Mexico in the 19th century must be considered.
The first is the trauma left by the US intervention in Mexicocarried out between 1846 and 1848, a conflict that led to the cession by Mexico of more than half of its territory to the United States.
“I would say that Mexico is Mexico not because it became independent from Spain. I believe that Mexico was truly born after the North American invasion. Mexico becomes Mexico after they invaded it and stole more than half of its territory”, affirmed the historian.
The next important element to understand is the years leading up to the so-called Second French Interventionto which the Battle of Puebla belongs, which is the moment when the fight between Conservative and Liberal groups occurs in Mexico and which gave rise to the War of Reform, a civil conflict that took place between 1858 and 1861, for which both sides requested support from European powers.
At the end of this war, with the installation of a weak administration by President Benito Juárez in Mexico City, the country had considerable debt with Spain, England and France. Unable to meet his commitments and suspend his payment, President Juárez’s chancellor, Manuel Doblado, managed to negotiate his debt with Spain and England, but not with the French government.
Failing to reach any agreement, Napoleon III decided to send six thousand members of his army to Mexico in 1861, then the most powerful in Europe and possibly the world, to invade Mexican territory.
“With six thousand soldiers, Napoleon believes that he will be able to control Mexico,” said Melesio Nolasco. “But no. It turns out that they could have been arrested in Puebla, of course with a military resistance commanded in this case by General Ignacio Zaragoza.”
Zaragoza and its importance on May 5
Ignacio Zaragoza was a career soldier who was born in the town of Bahía del Espíritu Santo, in the state of Coahuila y Tejas (today Goliad, Texas) on March 24, 1829, before Mexico ceded more than half of its territory to the United States and whose family moved to Tamaulipas and then descended to the center of the country.
Silvestre Villegas Revueltas, a researcher at the Institute of Historical Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, explained in a conversation with Univision News that Zaragoza was not an improvised, he was a career soldier who went through military school.
“He comes from the forces of the Mexican northeast, specifically from Vidaurri (José Santiago Vidaurri), governor of Nuevo León, Coahuila. These northeastern northerners have a military culture of dealing with Indians and dealing with American cowboys and also Mexican bandits,” he commented.
Zaragoza was assigned by the Mexican government to command the Army of the East, responsible for containing the French advance that began in the port of Veracruz in January 1862 commanded by General Charles Ferdinand Latrille, better known as ‘the Count of Lorencez’. This character carried with him one of the recent glories in Europe, the Crimean War. With that confidence, which bordered on arrogance, they ascended in the direction of the central plateau of the country on their way to Mexico City.
David against Goliath in Puebla
Villegas Revueltas explained that it was General Zaragoza’s planning, the support of his generals, described as exceptional for the art of war, the elevation of the terrain and the participation of inhabitants of the Zacapoaxtla District allowed him to contain and win the battle that took place in the forts of Loreto and Guadalupe to the French army.
The news that David, represented by the Mexican Army, had defeated Goliath, the French, was received with disbelief first by President Juárez, who was at the opera, then with joy until it spread like wildfire throughout the world.
José Carlos Melesio Nolasco assured that in the squares and restaurants throughout the country the news of the victory of the Mexican Army was read in the newspapers. A feeling of pride flooded practically the entire territory and crossed into the US where citizens like Zaragoza were involved in their own conflict, the civil war1861-1865.
The Battle of Puebla, as Melesio Nolasco comments, was just one of the episodes of the Second French Intervention in Mexico. Only a year later, in 1963, 30,000 French soldiers arrived in the country to advance through the territory without encountering major resistance and take Mexico City.
It was not until 1866 when the Gallic army began his withdrawal from Mexico before the imminence of a war between France and Prussia and the defeat of the Confederates in the American Secession War in 1865, who supported Napoleon III at all times.
For the historian Villegas Revueltas, it was in 1967, after their respective conflicts ended, when Mexico and the United States really came together as “two truly independent nation states”.
It is at that moment when its citizens, in particular Mexican-Americans, begin a struggle to be considered United States citizens with all rights, a struggle that has taken more than a century and for which the Battle of Puebla forged, in some way. , the pride of being Mexican in the United States.