May 5: How a battle in Mexico became a celebration in the US | News Univision United States

Zaragoza was assigned by the Mexican government to command the Army of the East, responsible for containing the French advance that began in the port of Veracruz in January 1862 commanded by General Charles Ferdinand Latrille, better known as ‘the Count of Lorencez’. This character carried with him one of the recent glories in Europe, the Crimean War. With that confidence, which bordered on arrogance, they ascended in the direction of the central plateau of the country on their way to Mexico City.