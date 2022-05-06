May 5th. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller thanks the Bidens for their invitation in Washington

After commemorating this May 5th the Battle of Puebla in the White House, Dr. Beatriz Gutierrez Muller thanked the American president, Joe Bidenand his wife, Jill Bidenfor having invited her as “guest of honor”.

“The framework has been to commemorate the Battle of Puebla—on May 5— as he is known in USA.

For a long time, this celebration has been very important for our neighbors, in particular for the huge migrant community of Mexico. Greetings to our countrymen!

“Come home, we will always wait for you!”, wrote the wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on social networks.

“Thank you, Washington!”, the historian also wrote, in addition to publishing a video of her activities in the White House.

Also read: Guatemala awards AMLO with the Order of the Quetzal, the country’s highest distinction

Biden praises “genuine friendship” between Mexico and the US before Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller in celebration of May 5

President Joe Biden praised this Thursday the relationship that unites his country with Mexicoand assured that it is from “genuine friends”, during the celebration for May 5, which Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller attended as the guest of honor.

Mexico, Biden assured at the event held in the Jardín de las Rosas, “is not our backyard. It’s our front yard.”

He recalled that when Obrador “had the courtesy” to visit the White House last November, he saw a portrait of the late former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Oval Office, and that he told him that “he liked Roosevelt because he was the president who started the good neighbor policy between our countries”.



Photo: EFE

The US president insisted that today the relationship that unites Mexico with the United States is much more than one of neighbors: “We are genuine friends, partners, united by an indestructible bond, strengthened by mutual respect, by the commitment to the prosperity and security of our two nations.”

He said that the links between the two countries are also strengthened by shared history, culture. And he recalled the contribution of Mexican culture to the United States.

He assured that his government is working to “fix the immigration system. We can secure our borders and keep the torch of freedom high.” He insisted that from his first day in office he sent an immigration reform bill that includes a path to citizenship for migrants “who contribute to our economy. We are a nation of immigrants. That is our strength.”

Also read: Harlequin.- Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the envy of the 4T

ed