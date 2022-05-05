Today, May 6, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, and clearly all eyes are on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie Marvel Studios starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg Y Rachel McAdams.

Then we leave you with the list of the premieres of the week that arrive in theaters today, May 6, 2022:

Fault

Original Title: Blame

Year: 2022

Duration: 78 min.

Country Spain

Address: Ibon Cormenzana

Screenplay: Ibon Cormenzana, Manuela Velles

Music: Lucas Vidal

Photography: Alejo Levis

Cast: Manuela Vellés, Andrés Gertrudix, Luis Hostalot, Cintia Ballbé, Javier Tolosa, Tasio Cormenzana, Rita Cormenzana

Genre: Drama, Sexual abuse

After a traumatizing rape, Anna decides to isolate herself in a mountain cabin. Panicked at being unable to cope with her situation, she loses relationship with her family, boyfriend and her friends. Her shame, pain and guilt will accompany her in a few months in which she will hate her body and the baby resulting from said sexual assault.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original title: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Year: 2022

Duration: 126 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Sam Raimi

Screenplay: Michael Waldron, Jade Halley Bartlett. Comic: Steve Ditko, Stan Lee

Music: Danny Elfman

Photography: John Mathieson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole, Tony McCarthy

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Superheroes, Comic, Marvel Comics, MCU, Sequel

Groups:

In this new adventure, Doctor Strange will test the limits of his powers and this will lead him to explore a new dimension of his abilities. Like never before, Marvel’s famed wizard will explore the dark corners of the Multiverse, where he must reckon with allies new and old if he is to survive the Multiverse’s dangerous alternate realities and face a mysterious new enemy.

Goya May 3

Original title: Goya May 3

Year: 2021

Duration: 14 min.

Country Spain

Directed by: Carlos Saura

Screenplay: Carlos Saura

Photography: Sergio de Una

Distribution:

Eulalia Ramon, Jose Luis Esteban, Alvaro de Paz

Genre: Drama, Short Film, Historical, Painting

Short film that adapts the scene captured by Goya in the painting that gives it its title. To reach this iconic final image, the director takes the viewer on a journey that begins with an immersion in the terror of war through the shocking images of the pintoe in the collection of prints ‘The Disasters of War’. It is written and directed by the filmmaker Carlos Saura, responsible for films such as La Caza or Cría Cuervos.

Jeremy Thomas, a life of cinema

Original title: The Storms of Jeremy Thomas

Year: 2021

Duration: 94 min.

Country: United States

Director: Mark Cousins

Screenplay: Mark Cousins

Music: David Holmes

Cinematography: Mark Cousins

Cast: Documentary, interventions by: Jeremy Thomas, Tilda Swinton, Debra Winger

Genre: Documentary, Documentary about cinema

For decades, legendary producer Jeremy Thomas has driven from England to the Cannes Film Festival. On this occasion he is accompanied by Mark Cousins, author of ‘The History of Cinema: An Odyssey’. In an intimate and visual five-day road movie through rural France, they look back on some of the films produced by Thomas, which are among the most acclaimed and controversial of all time, such as Bernardo Bertolucci’s ‘The Last Emperor’ , which won 9 Oscars, including Best Picture, or David Cronenberg’s ‘Crash’, which caused a scandal at Cannes. During the trip, images of the films produced by Thomas and statements by some stars who have worked with him, such as Tilda Swinton and Debra Winger, are interspersed.

Michelangelo (The Sin)

Original title: Il peccato

Year: 2019

Duration: 134 min.

Country: Italy

Directed by: Andrei Konchalovsky

Screenplay: Elena Kiseleva, Andrei Konchalovsky

Music: Eduard Artemev

Photography: Aleksandr Simonov

Cast: Yuliya Vysotskaya, Orso Maria Guerrini, Alberto Testone, Jakob Diehl, Glen Blackhall, Adriano Chiaramida, Massimo De Francovich, Antonio Gargiulo, Riccardo Landi, Francesco Gaudiello, Federico Vanni, Anita Pititto, Nicola De Paola, Alessandro Pezzali, Nicola Adobati, Simone Toffanin, Roberto Serpi, Salvatore Pulzella

Genre: Drama, Biography, Historical

Florence, early 16th century. Although very popular and considered a genius by many of his peers, Michelangelo Buonarroti lives in poverty, exhausted by his struggle to finish his work in the Sistine Chapel. When his patron (Pope Julius II) dies, Michelangelo becomes obsessed with getting the best marble to finish his tomb. The artist experiences moments of anguish and ecstasy from his creative genius, while two rival noble families vie for his loyalty. The greatest proof of him comes when Pope Leo X (of the Medici family), accedes to the papacy and gives him a new commission: the facade of the Basilica of San Lorenzo.

Onoda, 10,000 nights in the jungle

Original title: Onoda, 10,000 nights in the jungle

Year: 2021

Duration: 172 min.

Country France

Directed by: Arthur Harari

Screenplay: Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro

Music: Olivier Marguerit, Enrico Gabrielli

Cinematography: Tom Harari

Cast: Yuya Endo, Kanji Tsuda, Yûya Matsuura, Tetsuya Chiba, Shinsuke Kato, Inowaki Kai, Issei Ogata, Taiga Nakano, Nobuhiro Suwa, Mutsuo Yoshioka, Tomomitsu Adachi, Kyusaku Shimada, Angeli Bayani

Genre: Drama, War, World War II, 1940s

End of World War II: Japan is losing the war. By order of Commander Taniguchi, the young Hiro Onoda is transferred to an island in the Philippines just before the landing of the American army. The few soldiers he drags into the jungle will soon discover the unknown doctrine that will bind them to this man: the secret war. For the Empire, the war is about to end. For Onoda, the war will end 10,000 nights later.

Outside Noise

Original title: Outside Noise

Year: 2021

Duration: 61 min.

Country: Germany

Director: Ted Fendt

Screenplay: Ted Fendt, Mia Sellmann, Daniela Zahlner

Cinematography: Sage Einarsen, Britni West, Jenny Lou Ziegel

Cast: Daniela Zahlner, Mia Sellmann, Natascha Manthe, Hani Alaraj, Ted Fendt, Manu Bäuerle, Genevieve Havemeyer-King, Katharina Maria Grabner, Stefanie Zingl

Genre: Drama, Friendship

The film revolves around several moments of pause and disorientation in which three friends who are around thirty years old face the future. The film follows the conversations and walks of Daniela, Mia and Natascha through Vienna and Berlin; and her reflections out loud resonate with a whole generation disconcerted by the decisions that will define her world for years to come. Between sleepless nights, parties and shared teas, we discover family spaces inhabited by actresses who also co-wrote the film’s dialogues.

Red Rocket

Original Title: Red Rocket

Year: 2021

Duration: 130 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Sean Baker

Screenplay: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch

Photography: Drew Daniels

Cast: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss, Suzanna Son, Vickie Pearce, Ethan Darbone, Judy Hill, Shih-Ching Tsou, David Maxwell, Brittney Rodriguez, Karren Karagulian, Bashir Abboud, Kevin Cavanaugh, Caressa Garza, Marlon Lambert, Melary Jones, Najeeb Hassan, Leigh Ann Welch, Alex Michell, Curt Smith

Genre: Drama, Comedy, US Independent Film, Comedy-Drama, Sexuality and Pornography

The film tells the story of Mikey Saber, a former porn star who, after experiencing the golden age and now living in absolute failure, decides to return to his hometown of Texas. However, his neighbors are not willing to make his return easy. No one wants him around again. The locals are people whose only way to get ahead is to pass themselves off as war veterans and to sell military objects or sell drugs on a small scale. Sean Barker offers a realistic vision of the so-called American dream, through characters who live by lies and contempt for each other.