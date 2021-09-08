May December, the new film with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Todd Haynes signs the direction of the new film starring two icons of the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours Variety re-launched the rumors regarding the film also talking about the start of filming.

May December, information on the film

May December is the title of the new film effort that unites Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. According to the magazine, the protagonist of Jackie will be a Hollywood actress eager to get to know more closely the woman portrayed in her film, whose role will be covered by Julianne Moore (PHOTO).

The protagonist thus decides to travel to the picturesque coast of Maine to learn about the life of the woman, who jumped to the news two decades earlier for her marriage to a younger man of twenty-three years.

Meanwhile, the woman in question and her husband grapple with their twin daughters’ college preparations but family dynamics begin to unravel under the magnifying glass of Natalie Portman’s character.

The screenplay will be entrusted to Samy Burch, while filming will take place next year.