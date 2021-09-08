May December, the new film with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Todd Haynes signs the direction of the new film starring two icons of the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours Variety re-launched the rumors regarding the film also talking about the start of filming.
May December, information on the film
deepening
Julianne Moore turns 60: the best films with the actress. PHOTO
May December is the title of the new film effort that unites Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. According to the magazine, the protagonist of Jackie will be a Hollywood actress eager to get to know more closely the woman portrayed in her film, whose role will be covered by Julianne Moore (PHOTO).
The protagonist thus decides to travel to the picturesque coast of Maine to learn about the life of the woman, who jumped to the news two decades earlier for her marriage to a younger man of twenty-three years.
Meanwhile, the woman in question and her husband grapple with their twin daughters’ college preparations but family dynamics begin to unravel under the magnifying glass of Natalie Portman’s character.
The screenplay will be entrusted to Samy Burch, while filming will take place next year.
May December, the words of the director
deepening
Natalie Portman, from Thor to Black Swan: her most iconic films
Todd Haynes commented on Samy Burch’s work: “What won me over about Samy Burch’s exceptional script is the way he tackled potentially unstable issues with an observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with an uncommon subtlety“.
Finally, no indiscretion regarding the possible distribution date, at this point there is nothing left to do but wait to know all the developments and details.