“May Draghi save the net”. The chorus of parties on the Tim affair

An outcry from all parties: the government must safeguard the network, strategic assets must be protected. In the aftermath of the offer of the US investment fund Kkr for the entire package of Tim’s shares, it is the entire parliamentary arc that is raising its voice and putting pressure on the government to put specific stakes on investors who protect that part of the network. in the hands of the company.

Matteo Salvini starts in fourth place, making clear his no “to a financial operation that risks leading to a stew of such an important reality for the country”. The fear that lies behind the words of the Northern League leader is that the new buyers split the company into two sections, on the one hand a service company, in which to incorporate the services to the users and on which to discharge the debts, on the other a net company that has the network as its assets and that participates in the rain of money coming under the Recovery plan.

It is also, if not above all, to those who look at the parties, the rain of billions dedicated to the digitization of the country, the calls that the Ministry of Digital Transition will set up to bring broadband throughout the peninsula. The solutions are the most disparate, such as the majority supporting Mario Draghi’s executive.

The 5-star Movement returns to beating on the project that never went through at the time of Giuseppe Conte’s second government, the creation of a single network: “Cassa depositi e prestiti rises to the majority, immediately spin-off of the network, merger with Open Fiber and new “service company” that promotes at least 50% of Italian technology “. A position very close to that of Leu, which with Stefano Fassina asks for “an intervention by the State which, within the framework of a telecommunications strategy, ensures public control of the network”.

Unexpectedly, Forza Italia joins the statist solution in preventing uncertainty: “The disaster of Italian-style privatizations is about to end with our first telecommunications company sold to a US fund” says Senator Massimo Ferro, economic manager of Come on Italy. And he continues: “The government can avoid this by exercising the golden power and choosing the path of nationalization, at least of the networks”. At least a counterintuitive position on the part of the liberal revolution party, also in consideration of the fact that currently the main shareholder of Tim is the French Vivendi. The pressure also comes from a generally governing party such as the Democratic Party: “The most important thing of all for growth and democracy is that in Italy there is the ambition for a single network under public control – says Graziano Delrio. – And what the country needs is the security of the infrastructural network and our data ”. A little more prudent Italia Viva, who brakes with Luigi Marattin but up to a certain point: “The golden power? Only if Italy’s interest is in danger ”.

The opposition through Giorgia Meloni asks that the government report to Parliament. But the executive squares, the ministers concerned are entrenched in silence, the collaborators refer to the statement released yesterday by the Treasury. “The situation is delicate, it is a listed company, and it is still too early to make a decision”, they explain. The board of directors of the company set for Friday is expected, perhaps the super committee set up ad hoc by Draghi could meet beforehand, in which ministers Franco, Giorgetti and Colao will certainly participate, but also the undersecretary for services Franco Gabrielli, testifying to the delicacy with which the matter is handled, and precisely on this the owner of the Economic Development will report to Copasir on Thursday. “It is unlikely that the direction is that of the single network”, explains a government source, underlining the already known perplexities of Colao about this type of solution, which are added to the uncertainty due to the offer of Kkr. Draghi immediately took over the dossier, convinced on the one hand that the US investment fund is a reliable partner, and that it is a good sign that it shows interest in the Italian market, and on the other that the matter must be managed with a grain of salt. Hence the consignment of silence to his followers and the waiting for the situation to take shape before discovering one’s cards. Golden power is on the table, with particular attention also to occupational balance, with internal unions on a war footing that have asked the executive to meet urgently.