May Sienna Miller, with Bardot hairstyle and coat-dress, be your spring inspiration

Sienna Miller is back in the news: it has just been released in Netflix the miniseries of six chapters Anatomy Of A Scandal, a thriller psychological and judicial that dot the British social and political elite, an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. In this project, he coincides with other big names in British television and cinema, such as Michelle Dockerythe protagonist of downton abbey. At the premiere of the long-awaited miniseries held last night at London’s Curzon Mayfair, Sienna Miller He demonstrated again why he has been one of the most celebrated presences on every red carpet he walks for two decades. The queen of the well-understood boho chic style went a bit out of her usual register to prove that she also knows how to handle herself with ease when it comes to embroidering the trend ladylike that will permeate the looks of those who know the most about fashion in spring and summer 2022.

Gtres Online

With a picked up bouffant inspired by the 60s, especially Brigitte Bardot, Sienna Miller has let the two locks of her blunl curtain bang (or extra-long French bangs) frame your face in a hairstyle (very) easy to imitate, but hard to forget.