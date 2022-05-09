May will not be a good month for Bitcoin price, but five altcoins could surprise

Recently, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech ruling out a 0.75 percentage point hike at the July meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was not appropriate for the market time.

The evaluation is from the chief economist of Messem Investimentos, Gustavo Bertotti. For him, the downward movement in both the stock market and the cryptocurrency market comes after the market more definitively digested the speech of the president of the US central bank.

“Closing the door on faster monetary tightening doesn’t seem like the most appropriate move by the Federal Reserve. Inflation is very strong globally and maybe I would have to leave the door open for a bigger interest rate hike in June,” he said.

For the economist, a less dovish speech (adopted to indicate that interest rates will remain low) from Jerome Powell could not have caused the same rally in the second half on Wednesday. But on the other hand, the ‘rebound’ movement of world stock markets might not happen to the magnitude that we are seeing.

In addition to the sharp falls on Thursday, the market also woke up lower this Friday. In Brazil, the Ibovespa fell 0.69%, following the movement of the Wall Street markets, where the three main indices of the North American market -Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite- operate with heavy losses.

The same thing happened in the cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin falling back to $35,000 and posting a major depreciation. The crash also affected the entire crypto market, which in less than 48 hours lost more than $100 billion in value.

For Art Langley, COO of Swapzone, the decision of the US regulator should impact the value of Bitcoin throughout the month of May. He therefore does not believe that Bitcoin should break through any resistance during the month and trade sideways again.

“All majors, including bitcoin, have experienced double-digit losses. Will BTC continue to fall in May? Based on data from May 6, BTC is down around 10%, marking a bad day in an even worse month; unfortunately, the rest of May is unlikely to be kind to BTC; The Fed’s decision to raise rates has rattled the markets and inflation is likely to continue to spiral, so we think the price of BTC is likely to continue falling in May,” he noted.

Not everything will be low: five cryptocurrencies to consider

However, Langley also pointed out that the altcoin market always offers opportunities for trades and that there are always cryptocurrencies that manage to break out of the bearish movement of the market and rise even with negative sentiment among investors, as was the case with STEPN in March. and April.

In light of this, he highlighted five cryptocurrencies that investors can keep an eye on in May that may rise, even with BTC trading sideways. On his list is Ethereum first.

“You can still keep an eye on ETH despite its recent drop due to the network’s upcoming switch to Proof-of-Stake, known as Ethereum 2.0. If the move goes smoothly, ETH could hit new all-time highs,” he noted.

The CCO then talked about Luna saying that he sees her recovering from her current trend and outperforming the overall altcoin market.

The expert is also looking at Solana, often referred to as the “Ethereum killer”, and which is currently trading nearly 70% below its all-time high.

“We at Swapzone hope that the Solana developers will continue to improve the network, increasing the threat to Ethereum’s Layer 1 dominance and that this can positively impact the value of SOL,” he noted.

Cardano (ADA) is also on Langley’s list as, according to him, it is also a great competitor to Ethereum like Solana. And as ADA, he is trading 75% below his all-time high, could be a big ‘lost gold’. of the current market.

Completing the list or CCO points to TRX, which rose more than 30% in the last month, being one of the few tokens in the market that resisted the general downward sentiment.

