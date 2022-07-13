Maya Hawke Looks Creepy As Harley Quinn – TV Show News

Artificial intelligences have become a source of memes. This time, an AI shows us what Maya Hawke would look like as Harley Quinn.

Craiyon artificial intelligence generated several images of Maya Hawke looking like Harley Quinn, originally played by Australian actress Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad.

Hawke made his feature film debut in 2018, in the Amanda Kramer-directed thriller, Ladyworld. Later, he acted in the Netflix horror movie, La calle del terror: 1994. Recently, the actress has won the heart of the fandom of stranger things —series in which plays Robin—which has led her fans to wonder what she would look like acting for other productions.



In recent days, different images created by artificial intelligence have circulated on social networks and we have seen everything: from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dancing with Shakira to Sonic flying with Maverick (Tom Cruise), from Top Gun. With the help of AI, it has also been possible for fans of certain actors to get an idea of ​​what they would look like as one of their favorite characters..

In a continuation of the perfect fancast of Joe Keery, known for playing Steve in stranger thingsLike Joker, several AI images have revealed what Maya Hawke might look like as DC villain Harley Quinn. Craiyon was based on the character brought to life by Margot Robbie in 2016, with her blue and pink pigtails and her red and blue jacket..

This is what Hawke looks like as Harley Quinn, according to Craiyon.



For many Hawke fans, the actress could be a great candidate for a future DC live-action project. However, there are no plans yet for her to join the superhero franchise. The producer Warner Bros. has recently spoken with Lady Gaga about the singer being Harley in Joker 2.

What is certain is that Hawke will star, alongside Bradley Cooper, in the biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, scheduled for 2023, in which he will play his daughter Jamie. She was also booked for Asteroid Citythe new movie wes andersonin which you will share the screen with sophia lillis, Tom HanksMargot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston Y Jeff Goldblum.