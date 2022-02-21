Mayabeque dominated Industriales with the blow of guapería – SwingComplete

By Gian Franco Gil

Mayabeque’s ninth defeated 6×4 to the Industriales de La Habana in the first match of the sub-series corresponding to this weekend. The success in the match went to the account of Yadián Martínez (1-2), while the defeat was awarded to Marcos Ortega (0-3), with a save for Marlon Vega, your third in Series 61.

Industriales returned to the Latin American stadium tied in the standings with their current rival, Mayabeque. For the clash belonging to the Saturday day, the director of the Lions appointed right-hander Marcos Ortega as the starter of the match. Meanwhile, Michael González, helmsman of the Hurricanes, appealed to Yadián Martínez.

From early on the temperature rose in the duel. The first two annotations of the locals caused the explosion of the visiting bench. Jorge Enrique Alomá started the lower part of the second chapter with a double to the center of the field. At second he stayed until Yasiel Santoya hit his first home run with the blues and his career unstoppable 999.

During the first four innings, the pitchers’ dominance was maintained, until in the upper part of the fifth inning, the Reds tied the score. The Mayabeque team found a good ally in Ortega’s lack of control, who with a deflected pitch opened the doors to the plate for the Hurricanes for the first time in the game. Then, Lázaro Martínez with a sacrifice fly drove in the tying run.

Half an entrance later, the thermometer that measures the heat of the Coloso del Cerro almost burst. An indisputable by Sandy Menocal generated the confrontation of both ninths. First, Yadián Martínez and Menocal exchanged words and minutes later Dennis Laza and Pedro Álvarez exchanged different positions.

The intensity in the pairing continued up into the opening of the sixth episode. The inspired Mayabeque players did everything possible to expel the starter from the capital from the mound and they succeeded. Once again, Ortega lost the strike route and due to a wild pitch Michael’s pupils took control of the actions

In the well-known “lucky inning”, the giraldillos threatened to tie the score. First, a biangular by Juan Carlos Torriente, then a single by Walter Pacheco and an intentional walk to Alberto Calderón, left the “table set” for Sandy Menocal to take on the most important turn of the match up to that minute. The shortstop batted for a double play and ended the blue aspirations.

Likewise, in the eighth chapter the Hurricanes hit hard in the Havana stadium. Relievers Andy Vargas, Juan Xavier Peñalver (he was injured) and Elder Nodal were unable to put a stop to the visiting rebellion, which ended with three runs. Rookie Luis Echazabal got the last out and momentarily controlled the gale force winds.

When it came time to pick up the bats, the Lions threatened to tie the game. Three hits in a row from Torriente, Roberto Acevedo and Oscar Valdés raised the Havana stands. The efforts of the locals were not enough. They only stepped on the plate twice to make up the final result.

In other results of the day, Pinar beat Cienfuegos 6×3, Villa Clara 8×3 to Artemisa, Matanzas 2×0 to Isla, Sancti Spíritus 11×1 to Guantánamo with KO in eight innings, Ciego 3×2 to Santiago , Holguín 7×4 to Camagüey and Las Tunas 10×8 to Granma.