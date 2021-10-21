maybe Elon Musk is hiding something from us

A tweet from Elon Musk appeared on Twitter, which made Dogecoin’s price soar. Maybe Tesla’s boss is hiding something from us? The immediate reaction, before that of $ DOGE, had it $ SHIB, giving a lot of satisfaction to those who trusted our article on Shiba Inu published on October 9, 2021. Now Dogecoin is also following the positive trend in the face of those who he had considered it a cryptocurrency already dead and gone.

Dogecoin: crypto rebirth after Elon Musk’s tweet

Excellent result for Dogecoin which, at the time of writing, remains at an altitude 0.25 dollars. A result appreciated by many given its precedents that held it sleepy and not very reactive with respect to his former enemy Shiba Inu.

This milestone also appears to be due to the brand new tweet that Elon Musk has recently published and that has already reached altitude 400 thousand likes And 60 thousand retweets. The only doubt we get is whether this post was aimed at Dogecoin oa Shiba Inu who responded with much more diligence.

(_ /)

(• _ •)

/> 🚀 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

What the patron of Tesla stay hiding something still dark in our eyes? Perhaps a possible listing of Shiba Inu on Robinhood, as colleagues at cryptocurrency.it? We still don’t know, but it is certain quote that he has achieved Dogecoin.

Let’s not forget this token often made by forerunner to Bitcoin which could in a short time reach and overcome the record of the 60 thousand dollars. A merit that derives from these meme, considered by some to be secondary.

In short, we should wait a few days, perhaps not too long, to see if the tweet from Elon Musk will lead to results hoped for. Meanwhile, it is important that whoever wants invest in Dogecoin do it as soon as possible so from benefit of a possible and hypothesized neighbor bullish rally.