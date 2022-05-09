“Maybe he knows more than me”
2022-05-09
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, stated this Monday at a press conference that he still believes in the ‘Reds’ chances of winning the Premier League crown, in the fight he has with Manchester City, keeping the illusion of a historical ‘poker’ of titles.
City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points, also taking their best goal difference to the ‘Reds’ to four, following a 5-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday, when Liverpool could only draw (1 -1) at home with Tottenham.
However, Klopp rejected views that his team will now focus on the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.
“Until it is possible to win the title, why would we stop believing? That’s what we do,” added Klopp at the press conference prior to Tuesday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.
“It is clear that the league is not over because there are three games left. And my concern now is how to win our matches, ”he indicated.
“In an ideal world you win every game and you are always in a good mood. A lot of times we have to respond to setbacks and that’s what we need to do this time,” he said.
City manager Pep Guardiola said he feels the whole of England wants Liverpool to win the title.
“Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the press and everyone,” said the Catalan after the victory against Newcastle.
Klopp affirmed this Monday that he does not have that feeling, due to the hostile environment that his team usually finds.
“I have no idea if the whole country supports us. It’s not the feeling I get when I go to other places to play. It’s really the opposite, but maybe he knows more about it than I do, ”she indicated.
Guardiola had stated that: “Liverpool has a great history in European competitions. Not so much in the Premier because they have won one in the last 30 years.”