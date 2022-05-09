“Maybe he knows more than me”

2022-05-09

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, stated this Monday at a press conference that he still believes in the ‘Reds’ chances of winning the Premier League crown, in the fight he has with Manchester City, keeping the illusion of a historical ‘poker’ of titles.

City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points, also taking their best goal difference to the ‘Reds’ to four, following a 5-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday, when Liverpool could only draw (1 -1) at home with Tottenham.

However, Klopp rejected views that his team will now focus on the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

“Until it is possible to win the title, why would we stop believing? That’s what we do,” added Klopp at the press conference prior to Tuesday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.

“It is clear that the league is not over because there are three games left. And my concern now is how to win our matches, ”he indicated.