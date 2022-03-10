Maybe I start a new wave. Towards the stop at the Super Green pass for outdoor clubs

The Covid situation in Italy is improving, even if the incidence of infections remains high almost everywhere. This is what emerges from the EU map of Covid risk published today by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which classifies the areas at greater or lesser risk of spreading the Coronavirus. According to the latest update on Thursday 10 March, the Valle d’Aosta returns in red, while the rest of Italy remains in dark red. Spain and the countries of Eastern Europe also did well.

Starting from February 1, 2022, the meaning of the colors in the EU map has changed: the European Council has asked the ECDC to classify the member states according to a indicator based on the 14-day notification rate, weighted with the data on the administration of the anti Covid vaccine, compared to what happened so far. Consequently, the meaning of colors. The green indicates a situation where the weighted rate is below 40; orange, if the weighted rate is less than 100 but 40 or more; the Red, if the weighted rate is less than 300 but equal to or greater than 100; the dark red, if the weighted rate is 300 or more; the dark gray, if the test rate is 600 or less e Grey, if insufficient data is available.