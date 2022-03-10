Maybe I start a new wave. Towards the stop at the Super Green pass for outdoor clubs

The latest live news on Covid in Italy and around the world, updates today, Thursday 10 March. In yesterday’s bulletin 48,483 cases and 156 deaths: positivity rate of 11.2%. Gimbe Report, after 5 weeks the infection curve is reversed (+ 1.5% in 7 days). Abrignani (Cts): “Rise in cases? Perhaps because the children are poorly vaccinated”. From today, visits to relatives hospitalized return. From 1 April the reinforced Green pass will no longer be necessary for outdoor venues, said Undersecretary Costa. The Government is also evaluating the possibility of anticipating for those over 50 to go to work with the basic Green Pass. In Italy 48,360,303 completed the vaccination cycle, equal to 89.54% of the population over 12, 37,986,009 received the third booster dose.
In the world 451,611,588 infections and 6,022,199 deaths. Austria suspends the vaccination obligation.
Cartabellotta (Gimbe): “Madness to remove the obligation to wear a mask indoors”
“The data show that the circulation of the virus is still very high: almost 40 thousand new cases a day, over 1 million positives and a positive rate of swabs of 11.4%. It will take 7-10 days to understand if the ascent of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new one wave, with subsequent impact on hospitals, or is it simply a simple rebound. In the meantime, regardless of the expiration of the state of emergency, it is pure folly to think of abandoning the use of masks indoors, essential to contain the transmission of the infection as much as possible, also given the limited effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing the risk of infection ” . The president of the Gimbe Foundation points out, Nino Cartabellotta, commenting on the weekly report.
New EU map of Covid risk: the situation in Europe improves, Valle d’Aosta returns to the red
The Covid situation in Italy is improving, even if the incidence of infections remains high almost everywhere. This is what emerges from the EU map of Covid risk published today by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which classifies the areas at greater or lesser risk of spreading the Coronavirus. According to the latest update on Thursday 10 March, the Valle d’Aosta returns in red, while the rest of Italy remains in dark red. Spain and the countries of Eastern Europe also did well.
Starting from February 1, 2022, the meaning of the colors in the EU map has changed: the European Council has asked the ECDC to classify the member states according to a indicator based on the 14-day notification rate, weighted with the data on the administration of the anti Covid vaccine, compared to what happened so far. Consequently, the meaning of colors. The green indicates a situation where the weighted rate is below 40; orange, if the weighted rate is less than 100 but 40 or more; the Red, if the weighted rate is less than 300 but equal to or greater than 100; the dark red, if the weighted rate is 300 or more; the dark gray, if the test rate is 600 or less e Grey, if insufficient data is available.
Aifa: “In 2020 the consumption of antibiotics in Italy dropped”
The consumption of antibiotics in Italy drops in 2020 compared to 2019. “In 2020, the overall consumption, public and private, of antibiotics in Italy was 17.7 doses per thousand inhabitants, a sharp reduction compared to 2019 (-18, 2%). With 692.1 million euros, antibiotics represented 3% of expenditure and 1.2% of total consumption borne by the National Health Service “. This is what emerges from the 2020 national report ‘The use of antibiotics in Italy’ of the Aifa, the Italian drug agency, presented today in Rome. A significant reduction, compared to 2019, which is observed compared to 2019.
Covid in the Marche, 1,893 new cases in the last 24 hours
Up for the sixth consecutive day in Marche the incidence of Coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: in the last day it touched 752.03 (yesterday 703.07) with 1,893 positives detected. Among them, according to data from the Regional Epidemiological Observatory, there are 379 people with symptoms. Over 600 daily cases in the province of Ancona (630); the provinces of Macerata (384), Ascoli Piceno (300), Pesaro Urbino (250), Stopped (225); 104 infected from outside the region. Again the age groups 25-44 (565) and 45-59 (412) those who recorded the greatest number of infections; then 14-18 years (193).
From today, visits to relatives hospitalized return
After two years, the possibility of visiting relatives and friends hospitalized in the wards of Italian hospitals returns from today 10 March. The encounters in the ward can last at least 45 minutes per day and will be allowed with very specific rules, including the use of the mask Ffp2.
Gimbe: “Covid cases are growing again, it could be the beginning of a new wave”
There Foundation Gimbe records an increase in infections from Covid for the first time in five weeks and warns: “It could be a new wave, it’s too early to understand”. Meanwhile Cartabellotta says that removing masks indoors would be “pure madness”.
Lopalco: “New rise in infections favored by decreased attention”
Pier Luigi Lopalco, epidemiologist and former health councilor of the Puglia Region, explained in an interview with Corriere della Serabecause Covid cases are rising in Italy: “This increase must be carefully monitored. In my opinion, it is mainly linked to a loosening of people’s attention. Between the end of the emergency and the stop to outdoor masks, they were given so many, perhaps too many signs of danger escaped which, automatically, led to an individual level lowering of defenses. So what we are probably observing is this: the decrease in attention corresponds to an increase in positivity to the virus. And also to other contingencies “.
Yesterday another 48,483 new cases and 156 deaths in Italy
In the last 24 hours, 48,483 new positives were recorded, compared to 60,191 the previous day. The swabs are 433.961 (yesterday 531.194), including rapid tests. The percentage of positives is 11.2% (yesterday it was 11.3). People in intensive care are 563 (-29), those in ordinary wards 8,575 (-201).
Costa: “For over 50 hypotheses only a swab to go to work”
According to the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, the vaccination obligation for those over 50 it will remain in force until June 15, “including the penalty of 100 euros for those who have not been vaccinated”, but the possibility of accessing with only the basic Green pass, that is issued after a swab, could be evaluated for go to work.
Bassetti on the new Omicron 3 variant: “There is no difference in terms of aggression and response to vaccines”
“The new variant Omicron 3 of the covid also reported in Italy is one subvariant by Omicron. From a formal point of view, the difference between Omicron 1, 2 or 3 concerns only virus hunters and those who study sequencing. But they have identical effects, that is, they are twin variants. But at the level of aggression and in response to vaccines there’s no difference. I continue to emphasize that it is necessary to avoid the alarmism or terrorism of the variants, each new variant is accompanied by a certain clamor and media terrorism which in some way is then derecognised by the reality of the facts. it is a typical rebound in the dynamics of the virus especially in this phase that comes after a very large circulation in the past month. We must be vigilant and ensure that people return to think that Covid is a problem and that it is not all over, that there will be a recall of the anti-Covid vaccine but attention is not raised with the terrorism of the variants. Also because the situation in the hospital is calm and without pressure. “He explained this with a post on his Facebook page, the Genoese infectious disease specialist. Matteo Bassetti.
Abrignani (Cts): “An increase in infections perhaps due to poorly vaccinated children”
Does the Covid infection curve go back to Italy? According to the immunologist Sergio Abrignani, member of the CTS, the reason is soon said: “According to some observers, the increase in infections is linked to the lowering of temperatures of the last few days, an explanation that does not convince me. I am more inclined to pinpoint the cause in the low percentage of vaccinated between children aged 5-11, about 32%. It is likely that they can be a reservoir for the virus that continues to circulate and sow cases “, explained al Corriere della Sera.
When the green pass is eliminated, the government’s plan to return to normal
Vaccine Bulletin: 134.8 million doses administered so far
134,808,529 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 95% of the total of those delivered so far equal to 141,928,227 (in detail 95,339,938 Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,444,948 Modern, 11,544,818 Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,089 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,434 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax). This is what emerges from the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.18 today.
The latest news on the Coronavirus Covid-19 today, 10 March
The Coronavirus emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In Italy in the last 24 hours, 48,483 cases and 156 deaths have been recorded, 433,961 thousand swabs processed with a rate of positivity at 11.2%. This is what emerges from yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Hospitalizations (-201) and intensive (-29) hospitalizations are decreasing. Here is the detail of the infections region by region:
- Lombardy: +5.583
- Veneto: +3.982
- Campania: +4.303
- Emilia Romagna: +2.517
- Lazio: +5.642
- Piedmont: +1.899
- Tuscany: +3. 172
- Sicily: +4.884
- Puglia: +4.155
- Liguria: +1.187
- Marche 1,748
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +748
- Abruzzo: +1.211
- Calabria: +2.532
- Umbria: +1.499
- PA Bolzano: +565
- Sardinia: +1.632
- PA Trento: +288
- Basilicata: +604
- Molise: +287
- Aosta Valley: +45
