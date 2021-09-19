“Maybe I won’t write more posts” / “If you don’t like me, look elsewhere”

New Instagram post by the American pop star Britney Spears, who has long been fighting to exclude his father James from managing his estate. In the post he attacked his own parent, and at the same time also his sister Jamie, and the publication comes a few days after the previous one in which the same artist celebrated for having obtained the possibility from the court of be able to personally choose a new lawyer. “For those who criticize the videos in which I dance – writes the 39-year-old singer – know that I will not be back on stage, at least until my father checks what I’m wearing, say, do or think. I’ve been doing this for the past thirteen years. Rather than playing in Las Vegas, where the audience was so far away that they couldn’t even shake my hand, I prefer to publish the recorded videos in my living room ”.

Perhaps an early withdrawal for the superstar? If that were the case, it would throw the millions of fans around the world into despair, despite having been away from the world of music for quite a while. “I will not wear heavy makeup – he continued – I will not rehearse on stage, and since I cannot work with the remixes of my songs and I have to beg to put my new music on the show for my fans … then I’ll stop ”.

BRITNEY SPEARS: “I DON’T LIKE MY SISTER HAS SUNG MY SONGS …”

As said at the beginning, Britney Spears also has some against sister’s: “I don’t like that you is presented at an awards ceremony and sang my songs – he writes – my so-called support system has hurt me deeply. Conservatorship killed my dreams. The only thing I have left is hope, the only thing in this world that is difficult to kill, even if people keep trying ”.

The conclusion is devoted to a series of documentaries which was recently broadcast, and which made her relive the ordeal she suffered: “I don’t like that they brought out humiliating moments of the past… I have been through those things for a long time. Now I have only hope. You are lucky to be able to see these posts, I may not make them anymore … If you don’t like them, stop following me. If you don’t want to see me dancing in the living room, if it doesn’t meet your standards, go read a book ”.

