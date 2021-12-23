“Maybe in spring 2022 we will take our breath away”

The data on the Omicron variant of the covid coming from abroad, especially from South Africa “are good, we also hope that the reduction in cases that we are seeing in South Africa is the signal that they are reaching the peak of this fourth wave. Maybe with the end of winter and the beginning of spring we too could take a breather“He underlines this at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa, taking stock of the spread of the Omicron variant.

“If in Italy even a third of the new cases were due to Omicron we have not seen a significant increase in the severity of the disease”, Bassetti continued, commending the preliminary data of the ISS flash survey on Omicron which record an estimate of the variant of around 28% . On the Omicron variant “there is too much terrorism”, Bassetti remarks and it was “practically everything wrong in terms of communication, it was said that the vaccines did not work but instead protect with the third dose, it was said that it is more deadly than Delta and it is not so. While – he concludes – it is more contagious but it does not mean that we will all die “.