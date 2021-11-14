Maybe the OnePlus 10 design won’t be so exclusive, but charging will be lightning fast

According to an image shown by the leaker Gadgetsdata on Twitter, OnePlus 10 will have a design similar to that of OPPO Reno 7 Pro , at least previously. The image indeed shows a perforated display in the upper left corner to accommodate the front camera, with thin edges and a profile plate .

They emerge on the net new information on the new top of the range that we will see coming from OnePlus, the OnePlus 10 that we have started talking about recently.

The new model of OPPO has not yet been formalized, but several rumors that emerged on the net showed the front look of the device before the first rumors about OnePlus 10 leaked. not surprising, since now OnePlus and OPPO are almost a single entity, especially in China.

In addition to the design, news also leaked for the charging of OnePlus 10. The device may indeed support wired charging super fast, with output up to 125W. An output power huge, compared to what is offered by the other top of the range on the market. OnePlus would therefore be confirmed among the companies pioneer in the fast charging sector.

At the moment it is too soon to talk about the launch date, as well as to take for granted the specs and design just leaked. We will come back to update you as soon as we know more about the OnePlus 10 account.