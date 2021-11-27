Maybe the scientists figured out where to look for the aliens, and that’s a surprise

“There’s a little dark secret that astronomers have kept,” said Peter Tuthill, professor of astrophysics at the University of Sydney and head of the TOLIMAN project. “We’re actually not very good at finding planets.”

Finding an exoplanet is a real mess in fact, because obviously they do not emit their own light, plus they are really far away, so we have to wait for something to pass in front of a star and make sure that it continues to pass with a certain cadence and so on, collecting by chance and with difficulty what we manage to steal from infinite space.

Mark Stevenson / Stocktrek ImagesGetty Images

The TOLIMAN project wants to focus on our closest star system: Alpha Centauri. The project centers on building a small space telescope, nicknamed TOLIMAN after the star’s medieval name, which will enter Earth’s orbit in about two years and could begin detecting planets around this double star by around 2025.

The Alpha Centauri system has two Sun-like stars, orbiting each other about 20 times the distance between the sun and the Earth, the professor said and there would also be a lucky band like ours there, in which is not too cold and not too hot and the conditions for life would be good.

” oscillations ”caused by the gravity of the orbiting planets.

“Alpha Centauri is very close, so if people want to dream of an interstellar flight someday, then Alpha Centauri has to be our first bus stop on the way to the galaxy.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io