Tech

Maybe the scientists figured out where to look for the aliens, and that’s a surprise

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 114 1 minute read

“There’s a little dark secret that astronomers have kept,” said Peter Tuthill, professor of astrophysics at the University of Sydney and head of the TOLIMAN project. “We’re actually not very good at finding planets.”

Finding an exoplanet is a real mess in fact, because obviously they do not emit their own light, plus they are really far away, so we have to wait for something to pass in front of a star and make sure that it continues to pass with a certain cadence and so on, collecting by chance and with difficulty what we manage to steal from infinite space.

proxima centauri exoplanet orbiting the red dwarf star alpha centauri c

Mark Stevenson / Stocktrek ImagesGetty Images

The TOLIMAN project wants to focus on our closest star system: Alpha Centauri. The project centers on building a small space telescope, nicknamed TOLIMAN after the star’s medieval name, which will enter Earth’s orbit in about two years and could begin detecting planets around this double star by around 2025.

The Alpha Centauri system has two Sun-like stars, orbiting each other about 20 times the distance between the sun and the Earth, the professor said and there would also be a lucky band like ours there, in which is not too cold and not too hot and the conditions for life would be good.

” oscillations ”caused by the gravity of the orbiting planets.

“Alpha Centauri is very close, so if people want to dream of an interstellar flight someday, then Alpha Centauri has to be our first bus stop on the way to the galaxy.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 114 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“remove the card from FIFA”

3 weeks ago

Windows 10 on ARM, Microsoft abandons development of x64 app emulation

1 week ago

Red Dead Redemption 3 has been in development for two years: leak or simple error?

2 weeks ago

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on super offer on Amazon

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button