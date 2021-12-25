Maybe there is life on Venus, according to scientists

We are so focused on the idea of ​​unwrapping the Mars gift box that we have forgotten about our sister planet: Venus. The Red Planet today is much more fascinating because we can go there, we can walk on it and build bases, all this on Venus is impossible because for human activities that place is simply infernal: fiery temperatures, runaway greenhouse effect, acid rain, pressure monstrous. Yet many scientists tell us that its atmosphere can give us an unexpected surprise.

A Cardiff research team said the planet’s atmosphere could contain ammonia. With tests that simulate the chemical processes that take place in that place it was seen that this element would neutralize the surrounding sulfuric acid, thus reaching a very interesting conclusion: life can exist in the atmosphere of Venus.

Digital Vision.Getty Images

Dr William Bains, of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “We know that life can grow in acidic environments on Earth, but we believed that the clouds of Venus were far too acidic.”

“But if there is ammonia on those clouds, a neutralization process can make them habitable”.

Many scientists have become convinced that the origins of Venusian ammonia are biological, rather than deriving from natural forces, because it contains hydrogen which is a very rare gas on the planet. That’s why we’re now looking for microbes and bacteria on Venus, a discovery that would totally change our view of our all-too-forgotten neighbor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io