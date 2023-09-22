“Maybe they want to get rid of who’s in charge”: The 9 countries that inspired the island revolution plot of Giancarlo Esposito’s Far Cry 6

Very far, a first-person shooter (FPS) video game series created by Ubisoft, always features a fascinating and charismatic villain in its lead role. In distant cry 6, In the last game of the series, the honor went to Giancarlo Esposito, famous for starring Better call Saul, Breaking Badand The Mandalorian, among others.

Esposito plays “El Presidente,” Antón Castillo, the dictator of an island called Yara, and the plot centers on a revolution to overthrow him while grooming his reluctant young son to one day succeed him as ruler. Ubisoft analyzed several real protests and revolutions for inspiration and to better understand how they work and what happens during one.

In which countries did Far Cry 6 look for inspiration for its plot?

In an interview with VentureBeat, Navid Khavari, narrative director of Far Cry 6 at Ubisoft, explained the thought process behind the creation of the revolutions with specific reference to events in nine countries. He said:

“What was powerful for us was the notion that we like to see these revolutions as almost homogeneous. It is very simple. There is a group fighting against an authoritarian regime. But if you do a little research, when we look at both the history of countries like Cuba, as well as the recent protests in Venezuela, Colombia or even the Arab Spring (Tunisia, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Syria and Bahrain), you discover that there are multiple groups from the beginning and throughout the process that are trying to become a whole, to take power and fight back.”

Khavari also wanted to explore the father-son dynamic between “El Presidente” Antón Castillo and his son and wanted to balance it with a big story of the oppressed fighting in a revolution.

How did Ubisoft explore the different sides of the revolution?

Every revolution has different sides, and different sides have different objectives and approaches to the same situation. Expanding on this, Navid Khavari said:

“That’s what fascinated us. Not everyone wants the same thing or has the same goal. Maybe they want to get rid of who is in charge, in this case Antón Castillo, but who are the different personalities within that revolution? In Far Cry 6 we have the legends of ’67, these old guerrillas who fought in the ’60s and who need to find a way to work with the younger generation. We have farmers who aren’t really too worried about the rest of the island, but are focused on their farmland. We have a protest group called Máximas Matanzas, these more urban dissidents who are fighting back with their voices and their music. That was the exciting thing. We have a tendency to see these revolutionary groups as a single personality, when they are not. “We wanted Far Cry 6 to reflect that.”

Very far away 6 is a mix of true history and fiction created specifically for its revolutionary setting and aims to tell a very personal story of a father and son in that context. Ubisoft also recognized that a revolution is not as simple as dividing people into good guys and bad guys, and the game proves it.

