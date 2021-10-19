Maybe we found some real dinosaur DNA

It is the dream of anyone, from 1993 to today, who has seen Jurassic Park: Finding real dinosaur DNA somewhere, and being able to use it to … well, that’s up to everyone’s imagination, but don’t tell us that the idea of ​​reviving an extinct dinosaur using its genetic material doesn’t fascinate you at least a little – despite all the warnings from that Cassandra of Ian Malcolm / Jeff Goldblum of Jurassik Park. However, at the moment we are not able to do it and perhaps we never will, but in the meantime we have found (perhaps) the first piece of the puzzle: a bit of dinosaur DNA, perfectly preserved and potentially readable and therefore rebuildable. The doubt is there. The “maybe” is because this study published in Communications Biology, on a series of dinosaur microfossils, found in China, which contain perfectly preserved genetic material, has not completely convinced the scientific community.

The dinosaur in question, alas, is not a T. rex or another of Steven Spielberg’s iconic animals, but a much more modest creature: a Caudipteryx, a small dinosaur (about 80 cm long) that lived in China during the Upper Cretaceous, between 100 and 66 million years ago. The remains studied by the Chinese team, made up of researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing and the Institute of Geology and Paleontology in Shandong, are not fossilized bones, but cartilage: a tissue that, according to the study, “has unique characteristics that favor the preservation of nuclear material ». As in chicken. The cartilage samples were studied in detail, and their structure compared with that of the cells of a descendant of Caudipteryx: a hen. The analysis revealed the presence, in the dinosaur cartilage, of microstructures very similar to others present in the chicken cartilage: it is chromatin, that is a mass of DNA, RNA and proteins that forms in the nucleus during the period of duplication of the DNA itself.

If the observations published in the study prove to be correct, it may be possible to reconstruct the structure of the DNA stored in the cartilage of Caudipteryx, although this depends on how readable the fossilized genetic material is. Before thinking about how, however, we need to check that the microstructures identified by the team are really DNA. Alida Ballieul, one of the authors of the study, who had already discovered something similar in 2020, explained that "what we see tells us that there are almost certainly organic molecules preserved in the cartilage, but we do not know for sure if it is DNA or not" . Either wrong or right. Electron microscope images show what appear to be cell nuclei, but chromosomes are more difficult to preserve, and what appears to be chromatin may simply be a fragment of rock that formed during cartilage fossilization. Or it could really be DNA: as Ballieul commented, "I may be wrong, but I may also be right."