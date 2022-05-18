Maye, Elon Musk’s mother, poses in a bikini for Sports Illustrated and compliments rain down on her: PHOTOS

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, posed in a swimsuit for Sports Illustrated magazine, causing a furor on social networks. The 74-year-old woman has had an outstanding career as a model and nutrition expert.

Maye shines on the inside pages of the magazine with different swimsuits, among them, one from the firm Maygel Coronel in two colors and ruffles whose cost is approximately 345 dollars.

“To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me up like crazy. I’m so excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how they look.” women feel,” declared the mother of the richest man in the world.

This is not the first time that the woman of South African origin poses in a swimsuit throughout her career, although she assures that despite the fact that her body has never been to take photos with this type of clothing, she assures that it has been achieved keep in good shape over the years.

“I’ve never had a swimsuit body. It’s not modesty, it’s something I’ve learned from being a model. My body is only as good as the food I put in my mouth. No one has ever asked me to get a facelift or I injected myself with botox. And for a 70-year-old boy, I’m doing well,” he told the British newspaper The Guardian a few years ago.

Maye is the mother of two men and a woman: Elon Musk, 50, Kimbal, 49, and Tosca, 47, who have always declared that they are proud of their mother’s career.

“My mom is now 74 years old. In her years on this planet, she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutritional sciences, won awards in the field of dietetics, been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and even appeared in a Beyoncé video.” Tosca wrote.

In 2017, Maye Musk became the oldest spokeswoman for CoverGirl and has also walked for well-known brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany & Co. and even retailers such as Target, according to information published in Page Six.

