Maye, Elon Musk’s mother, poses in a bikini for Sports Illustrated and compliments rain down on her: PHOTOS

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, posed in a swimsuit for Sports Illustrated magazine, causing a furor on social networks. The 74-year-old woman has had an outstanding career as a model and nutrition expert.

Maye shines on the inside pages of the magazine with different swimsuits, among them, one from the firm Maygel Coronel in two colors and ruffles whose cost is approximately 345 dollars.

