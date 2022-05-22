Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Famous women over 50: admirable role models

Grece Ghanem, the viral influencer of more than 50 years

He has spent a lifetime working as a model and getting ahead as single mother a three children, one of them the now almighty Elon Musk. Nevertheless, May Musk She knows well what success is, since a few decades ago she became one of the most sought-after models, having already set foot in her 60s.

Now, Maye has become the oldest model (74) to star in the famous magazine’s swimsuit issue Sports Illustrated.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“If I had said I would be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustratedpeople would have locked me up like crazy. I’m so excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great.. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they go out in a bathing suit,” Maye says in the interview.

“I didn’t think age would be an issue because as a dietitian and scientist, age is not an issue. I am so happy that people are asking me to give talks on age discrimination and how to feel good about yourself at any age. I am also very proud that I can give a message to the women of the world to aim for happiness, do the things you like to do, mingle with nice people, be nice to everyone because you never know, and pursue what you would like to do. I really live the best life, and I never expected it“, he points.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Maye is the mother of three children: billionaire Elon Musk, 50; chef Kimbal Musk, 49; and film producer Tosca Musk, 47. In his memories, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty and SuccessMaye Musk detailed working five jobs at once to support her three children as a single mother.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Already become a style icon, Maye Musk also causes a sensation on Instagram because from time to time she shares her exercise routines. “It’s important to take care, no matter how old you are. Always stay active“, he assures.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io