Mayeli Alonso assured that Ivonne Montero “has no dignity” after the false accusations of allegedly having been sold to Lupillo Rivera

Mayeli Alonso, who was one of the participants in ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’, attacked the actress Ivonne Montero, because He called her not having dignity for all the things she has disclosed during her stay on the aforementioned reality show. The latter would have said that the singer Lupillo Riversa would have bought the relatives of his ex-wife to be able to marry her.

The program that Telemundo transmits has been lent so that any type of comment, both negative and positive, comes out and it is that both Nacho Casano, like Lewis Mendoza and Ivonne would have started to say that Alonso’s father sold her to Rivera. Also, one comment that went against herself was that she said that she didn’t want to marry him in the first place.

After all the scandal in which she was submerged, she decided to break the silence and sent a message to those who at some point in her life were her companions. For her it was quite delicate considering that her father is no longer alive.

“The truth, how unpleasant of the three, they fell from my grace… These are very serious accusationsto begin with, because my father has already died, it is something very strong to hear that, ”he said during a broadcast of La Mesa Caliente.

The also businesswoman could not stand the strong accusations to which she has been subjected, and the worst thing is that she no longer belongs to the reality show to be able to defend herself, because much of those comments were recorded after its removal.

In turn, Alonso was strong and clear with the words he sent to the actress where he gave a description of her in front of everyone in a very strong way.

“How sad that Ivonne is also there, but I understand her because she is a woman who, to begin with, has no dignity, no scruples. So for her it’s normal, I imagine. For me, no, and it is an offense to me, ”she detailed in the aforementioned program.

The businesswoman said that her family would not have been capable of something like that, nor would she have allowed it.

“How low scruples do they have to imagine that a dad like mine, like me, where I come from, that can sell me, “he added.

