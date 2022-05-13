Mayeli Alonso assures that Belinda cried for Lupillo Rivera

This revelation occurred during a broadcast of ‘The House of the famous 2’.

Belinda She is one of the most successful singers and actresses in the industry, however, the Spanish has also become more popular for her controversial love relationships. The most recent was with the singer Christian Nodalwith whom he even got engaged, to later break the engagement.

Other of the best-known couples of the interpreter of “My beautiful betrayal” was her relationship with ‘El toro del corrido’, Lupillo Riverawith whom she had a somewhat short relationship, but which was apparently very significant for the artist, since Mayeli Alonsorevealed that the singer cried for the brother of Jenni Rivera.

I cried for Lupillo Rivera

It was during a broadcast of the reality show ‘The House of Famous 2’, which mayeliconfessed some details of the relationship between her ex-husband and Belindacommenting that despite the fact that the Spanish denied having had a relationship with lupillo, she was actually very much in love.

“She (Belinda) went home, my daughter met her and everything, she was buggered, she even cried for her, she cried for her,” Alonso said during the program.

Although he did not give many details regarding the breakup of the couple, mayelicommented that lupillo he is a ‘man who lives for the moment’ and added that “Lupillo is c*abrón”.