Mayeli Alonso could leave “The House of the Famous” without payment For her ex Lupillo Rivera?

Mayeli Alonso He has become a controversial celebrity due to the multiple lawsuits that have been generated on the one hand by the divorce he had with his ex-partner, Lupillo Rivera and on the other with his former partner Daisy Cabral. However, currently, the businesswoman has put these messes on hold to live in “The House of the Famous”.

On the Telemundo reality show, the influencer recently revealed that hhad bought a luxurious multi-million dollar house in Beverly Hills, so her ex-friend immediately contacted the YouTube program “Gossip No Like”, to show that Mayeli Alonso is a liar.

And it is that his ex-partner recently won a lawsuit for breach of contract for 220 thousand dollars And when this news was revealed, Alonso even commented that it was very little money and that he was going to pay it, but months have passed and the influencer’s bank accounts are empty and Daisy Cabral has not been able to charge her.

Reason for which, Cabral revealed to the Javier Cerani and Elisa Beristain program, that he has decided through a judge that the debt be paid, so Mayeli Alonso will seize the salary paid to the famous reality show, “La Casa de los Famosos”.

“I would like him to win so that he can pay me, because he hasn’t been able to pay me, so by winning this AHOW I would already have that money that I didn’t have before, damn good I had it, that her daughter was going to pay me, well I don’t think so, if she had it she would have already paid me and I think that if she’s in this show it’s out of necessity, “said the businesswoman.

Unfortunately for Daisy Cabral, this Monday, May 16, will be the first elimination of “The House of the Famous” and among the nominees are Mayeli Alonso together with Laura Bozzo, Toni Costa, Nacho Casano, Osvaldo Ríos and Juan Vidal.