Mayeli spoke about the last days of Jenny Rivera’s life

Mayeli Alonso has generated mixed reactions after revealing a delicate conversation that the “neighborhood butterfly” had with her brother.

The fatal plane crash that took Jenni Rivera’s life continues to be a sensitive topic and of great interest not only for her fans; but also for the famous themselves. Proof of this was that the “neighborhood butterfly” became a topic of conversation on a reality show.

We are talking about the controversial show “The House of Celebrities” in which Mayeli Alonso, the ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera, Jenni’s brother, participated.

Unmissable: Lili Estefan is caught crying in a restaurant after receiving a message written on paper

Photo: AFP

As usual in Telemundo’s reality show routine, celebrities meet to talk and in one of those moments, Mayeli said that she had a good relationship with Jenni, but that after her death and after her divorce with Lupillo, she decided to move away of that family.

But his comments went further. To such an extent that she dared to talk about how the last days of the life of the interpreter of “The Great Lady” were. But the strongest thing was when he speculated about what the accident would have been like.

“I think I already felt that I was going to die, I don’t know. I can’t imagine that your plane is failing, what is that feeling, when there is turbulence… That’s why I better kept my distance from everyone because I heard very ugly things. It makes me angry because I spoke with Jeni, I have messages with her, many things, “Mayeli commented.

In addition to that, Alonso spoke about a meeting that Jenni would have had with Lupillo after attending one of his concerts. He suggested that the brothers along with her and her mother meet in the dressing room.

You have to see: Amber Heard and her “brilliant alibi” that would prove that she did not poop on Johnny Depp’s bed

The moment would have been uncomfortable because he assures that Lupillo vomited from the impression because of the things that Jenni was talking about.

“He told her ‘what, I can’t believe what you’re telling me’, and she said ‘yes and I’m scared’. Five days later she died, she was afraid, ”she assured.

Despite Mayeli’s strong statements, the Rivera family has not commented on the matter. However, the followers assure that it is because they themselves voted to be removed from the reality show.

RETURN TO HOME