Mayor Decaro’s social announcement: “I’m positive about Covid. But the people of Bari enjoy the opening of the Rossani park”

Even the mayor Antonio Decaro it is positive for Covid in a Bari which, like Salento, is plagued by the Omicron and Omicron 2 variants. “In the end it was also my turn. I am positive at Covid”, wrote Decaro on his official Facebook page. “I have no symptoms and I am fine. Today for safety, before attending the long-awaited inauguration of the Rossani park, I wanted to do another swab. I do not hide my regret, because I have never hidden anything from you. But maybe it had to go like this. Perhaps it is right that the citizens were the first to enter that park, in our park “.

The mayor focuses on the event expected for over thirty years by the city. “This inauguration is first of all yours. Because yours is this new green space that we have been waiting for many, too many years. To all those who helped us to carry out this work, I would like to say ‘thank you’. Thanks above all to the citizens who have never I stopped believing in it. Thanks to those who with determination and enthusiasm opened this space for the first time, thanks to the citizens of the Rossani Park Committee and to those who became passionate along the way. They were the sentinels of this work. They were designers, executors, controllers. They were critics but also the first to rejoice at every step forward. They, the citizens, were the real strength of this path and I am happy to entrust this park to their care and to put this park in their hands “.

Then the conclusion of Decaro’s message: “Today I will not be able to be there with you, but for once I will be happy to enjoy all the photos and videos of your special inspection that you will want to send me or publish on social networks. Good life at the new Rossani Park! Good Sunday, Bari “.