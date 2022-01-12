Mayor Ny ‘cuts’ role brother, responsible for his safety – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 12 JAN – Partial backtracking of the new mayor of New York Eric Adams, after accusations of nepotism for having appointed his brother Bernard as deputy chief of police. But now administration executives, quoted by the New York Times, have reported that Bernard Adams’ title will be the mayor’s executive security director, without explaining why the position has apparently been downsized. In any case, he will always be paid, with $ 210,000 a year, a circumstance that continues to raise criticisms and doubts under the city’s ethical laws, which prohibit any public official from using or attempting to use his position ” to obtain any financial gains “for himself or his close associates, including brothers.



The move also appears as a sign of distrust of the police department.



Among the first controversial moves of the mayor also the appointment as deputy mayor of his friend Philip Banks III, investigated (but not yet indicted) in a case of public corruption. (HANDLE).

