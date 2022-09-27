Mayor of Bayamón denounces that LUMA Energy’s memorandum of understanding contradicts what was agreed

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

After they reached a verbal understanding for municipal brigades to carry out repair work, the company LUMA Energy sent a document to the mayor of Bayamón, Ramon Luis Riverawhich did not authorize him to carry out this work, more than a week after the passage of hurricane fine.

This was revealed last night by the municipal executive in a press release in which he stated that the company sent him a different document than what they had verbally agreed to last Friday.

In this way, Rivera, who led the governor’s transition team Peter Pierluisi, joined other mayors who have received “memorandums of understanding” from LUMA Energy that do not authorize them to do work with poles or power lines.

With this move, LUMA Energy would be contradicting the governor’s instruction to enter into an agreement with the mayors to coordinate the repair work.

Pierluisi indicated yesterday that his “call to the mayors is that they sign the memorandum that they already have with LUMA, which what it does is ensure that no one’s life is put in danger when work is done near distribution lines. It is important that, up to now, we have not had any accidents in the repair of lines in Puerto Rico.”

The first to reach an alleged agreement with the company in charge of the network and distribution of electricity was Riveraafter he publicly denounced that LUMA Energy did not answer his calls and that, after setting a deadline, he decided to activate his brigades last Friday.

That Friday, the Secretary of State, Omar Marrero, claimed that he could not believe that LUMA Energy did not answer calls from an “elected official”, so he would “personally” investigate it. Three hours later, Rivera announced that they had reached an agreement.

At that moment, Rivera reported that “LUMA officials communicated with this server (to say) that yes, we are going to be signing an MOU (memorandum of understanding) and that we are going to comply with all security and code protocols.. That’s no problem”.

However, Rivera’s statement last night indicates that “the Municipality received the alleged agreement or (MOU) sent by LUMA and it only detailed works of debris collection, removal of vegetative material and traffic control, functions that the municipality already carried out. and it has always done without the need for a collaboration agreement, according to the mayor”.

Rivera also pointed out that “the letter that LUMA Energy initially sent to its municipality did not consist of a collaborative agreement (MOU) and what it contained were all the reasons why they did not want to formalize an agreement with the municipality.”

However, in the three days that Bayamón was under the understood agreement, Rivera indicated that “We went further and this weekend, we lifted down lines that were not energized to facilitate and speed up the work of the LUMA crews and installed new poles in some areas.”

Rivera had previously explained that they would not do work with live lines, but would only raise downed poles and lay new cables, mainly in rural areas, moving forward work so that only LUMA Energy would have to connect them.

“In addition, the state and municipal highways in the rural area are already free of debris and with access for the free transit of the LUMA brigades, so it is now up to LUMA and the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to complete the work, Well, there is no longer an excuse,” added the Bayamo mayor in written statements.

The statement ended by stating that Rivera “trusts that the private company will impart an urgency to the situation that thousands of Bayamo residents are experiencing, particularly in rural areas that are still in the dark and that, as a result of the lack of electricity, do not have drinking water either. ”.

Mayor of Villalba experiences a similar situation

A similar situation occurred yesterday to the mayor of Villalba and president of the Association of Mayors, Luis Javier Hernandez.

When I was talking to The new dayHernández received the memorandum of understanding sent to him by LUMA Energy, after he informed at a press conference that it will be one of several municipalities that will activate their brigades.

However, the document did not recognize the authority of the Municipal Code and only authorized it to collect debris, clear vegetation and manage traffic while LUMA Energy personnel are working.

“This MOU is useless,” Hernández reacted immediately. “We are going to do the work without the MOU or have it amended to temper it to the work we are going to do to advance the reconstruction.”

“We are aware that we cannot energize, but also that there are areas that if repairs are not started, it will take weeks or months to energize,” he added. “That MOU is disrespectful to the mayors who are trained to do the work for which we were elected by the people and we have to answer to them.”

LUMA Energy reacts

For its part, LUMA Energy sent a statement last night in which it does not directly answer the question of whether it is willing to reach an agreement with the mayors for these repairs.

It indicates that “more than 2,000 workers” work in more than 660 brigades in different parts of Puerto Rico.

Although he shared the “desire to restore power as quickly as possible,” he stressed that “nowhere in the United States, Canada, or any modern nation, are untrained utility workers allowed to work on utility lines because to the threat it represents to public safety and the system.”

“Untrained workers expose themselves, the public, and our LUMA staff to safety risks,” LUMA said, in written statements.

“We are very concerned about the images we have seen of people working on power lines without proper safety equipment and without proper safety training; this is not only shocking, but also a direct threat to major restoration efforts”he added.

He was referring to work carried out in several towns, where municipal brigades have repaired energy infrastructure and restored service for multiple residents.

The statement was accompanied by a document that showed photos of these works and pointed out alleged deficiencies in the security protocols.

LUMA insisted that “we must emphasize that work on the transmission and distribution system must be carried out by trained and qualified field crews from LUMA. We urge municipal leaders to work with us and not endanger the lives of others or those they serve.”

The mayors of Isabela, Aguadilla, Caguas and Villalba joined that of Bayamón to activate brigades that work with repairs to the energy system, while others announced that they are waiting for personnel to do the same. The Association of Mayors requested the highlighting of former PREPA employees to carry out these tasks in their municipalities.