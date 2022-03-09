Mayor of New York chooses Dominican for the city’s redistricting commission

A Dominican lawyer was chosen by the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, to be part of the redistricting commission of the entire city, in order to redraw the limits of the municipal districts before the next elections to the municipal council for the year 2023 .

This is Maria Mateo Hernandezan independent attorney based in Queens, New York, who was appointed to the aforementioned commission by the mayor along with six other people and eight members appointed by the council.

Matthew Hernandez founded his firm in 2011, worked on the Immigration Tenants Defense Project in 2010 and at the Sanctuary for Families in 2009.

She previously worked in the Domestic Violence Department at the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Likewise, Matthew worked for the Presidency of the Dominican Republic as a bilingual lawyer.

City charter requires the City Council and the mayor to appoint an independent district commission every 10 years, following the decennial census.

This process ensures that city council districts continue to reflect population and demographic changes.

Once the commission is constituted, commission members and their staff will begin meeting to review all pertinent laws and regulations, as well as the latest census data.

After a series of hearings and public meetings, the commission will develop a final plan, which must be presented to the City Council at the end of each year.