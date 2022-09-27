Mayor of NY visits those affected by Fiona in the DR

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adamswent this Monday to a community in La Romana together with the organization Are of Dr. Ramón Tallaj in order to distribute supplies to those affected after the passage of the hurricane Fiona in the east of the Dominican Republic.

Adams, who “acknowledges that the Dominicans were decisive for his victory,” arrived in the country on Sunday night presiding over a commission of officials from New York, including Dominican Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

After his arrival, the mayor spent “several hours of conversation” with Abinader at the National Palace, in which the New York official listened to the work that the government has carried out to respond to the situations resulting from the passage of the category 1 hurricane that made landfall by La Altagracia province a week ago.

According to Ydanis Rodríguez, New York Transportation Commissioner, who spoke with Diario Libre at the end of the tour, Mayor Adams attended the country with the aim of being part of the Somos organization, through which he collaborated with the reconstruction of houses of low-income people and the distribution of medicines.

Likewise, the mayor promised to identify, once he returns to the United States, the way to help different affected communities, according to the deficiencies expressed by senators and mayors of the provinces that suffered the ravages of Fiona during a conversation of the official with Diario Libre.

When asked about a future visit by Adams to the country in November, when the mid-term elections will be held in the US, Rodríguez indicated that this commitment is pending, but that the mayor’s priority at this time is to manage the sending of fire trucks and ambulances and help each municipality in the Dominican Republic affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Mayor Eric Adams made this weekend a tour of Puerto Rico and then continued to the Dominican Republic, both nations hit by the hurricane Fionacurrently wreaking havoc in Canada as a post-tropical cyclone.