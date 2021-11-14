“Mayoral at Fiorentina is possible. Caceres complicated situation. On Ribery …”

Davide Lippi on Mayoral at Fiorentina

“Today there are possibilities. But he is a Roma player, he plays for Roma and the transfer market is not yet in full swing. I’ve also read about Borja Mayoral in a Fiorentina key, we’ll see if that happens in the future. The market opens in 50 days, we are all out and about working to evaluate the possibilities that exist. I think that Borja Mayoral was a bit burned by the situation in Rome after the season made last year. I think he wants to go to a championship as a protagonist, then if it will be Fiorentina or another club we will see … However he is a Real Madrid player, we must take this into account, and Roma still have the player on loan and a right today. of redemption that can be exercised in June. We’ll see, we still have to do all the necessary meetings “.

About Vlahovic

“It’s a difficult situation. I talk about my clients, talking about the clients’ clients becomes complex … Maybe Fiorentina is still trying to get them to sign the renewal, but it seems clear to me that the athlete will not renew this contract by now. There are a thousand opportunities and a thousand scenarios that can develop, even in January, and it is clear that Fiorentina will want to protect themselves with another striker. For a few players, expiring and reaching the end of the contract is a great opportunity, while for others it is not. It is not always the same for everyone. I don’t think it’s a new trend, often and willingly going to maturity is a problem because so many clubs are waiting for the end due to economic problems. “

About Caceres

“From what I understand it is absolutely not true that it is not part of the club’s plans. The player went to the national team and will be back next week. He was sent off in the last round, clearly it is not a positive moment, it is a delicate moment for Cagliari and it was not pleasant for him either, to make that gesture and that mistake certainly did not satisfy him. He has received the fine, as per regulation, pays his fine and is available. With the coach and with the club there is no club, his purge is not at all to me. He is energized and wants to return, we hope that Cagliari will resolve this situation as soon as possible. “

About Ribery

“He just called me: well, well … He would like to score a few more points, I think Salernitana deserves it compared to the ranking that has a few more points today, they too have several injuries and will soon recover 3-4 key players. In my opinion, salvation will be played until the end with those 3-4 teams that are close to Salernitana today. For me he has an important offensive potential, Bonazzoli, Ribery, Simy, Djuric and Gondo is a good attack: they have to find the right balance after the change of coach, but going to Salerno now that the stadiums have reopened will not be easy. for nobody. Too bad about the defeat in La Spezia, Franck is trying to give the right mentality to this group of young people. He is happy “.

On the January market

“This market is not easy. I think Juve must do something, but it won’t be a market full of big bombs. Roma will do something, I feel Mourinho who needs players. We too in the talks with the various clubs are understanding that these are the clubs that will move on the market. Milan are doing very well, they are a complete team, January is a complex transfer market and it is unlikely that investments will be made in South Americans. The clubs must be careful about the balance in the locker room, it will be a very delicate market. “