Mayra, who died in Texas, returns to Zacatecas; softball and her daughters were his loves

Zacatecas.— And the wait is over. About a month after they left their town, Estancia de Ánimas, in Villa González Ortega, the bodies of Mayra Beltrán, Francisco Javier Delgado and Fernando Gallegos finally returned on Thursday morning, the three Zacatecan migrants who lost their lives in “ the trailer of death”, which was abandoned in Texas, United States.

Each one, in their coffins, was taken to their homes, where their relatives were waiting for them to watch over them. Today, families want the funeral processions to leave at the same time for the pantheon to give them a holy burial and the last goodbye.

On the coffin of Mayra, who has left two orphaned girls, was placed her sports uniform from the Indian’s softball team, a blanket with a photograph showing her sportswear, as well as various messages.

Read more: Four countrymen are fired with mezcal and music

Francisco’s relatives report that one of the intentions he had when crossing the border was to collect dollars and send them to his family to get his father out of jail, accused of femicide, a crime that his relatives say he did not commit, but was charged because the victim was dumped on some property that belonged to him.

A few meters away the body of Fernando was also veiled, who was encouraged to try to cross the border to give his family a better quality of life.

Read more: They take control of the town from CJNG

Today, the families of Mayra, Francisco and Fernando can see them, mourn them and say goodbye to them, after more than 15 days of uncertainty and immigration procedures so that their bodies could finally be repatriated. With information from Diana Valdez