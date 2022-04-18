The Neighbors actress received a sea of ​​reactions in which they highlighted how young she looks For: Pauline Flowers APR. 16. 2022

Instagram: @mayrinvillaneva Mayrín Villanueva appears in a photo like never before and leaves fans in shock

In the middle of the Easter holidays, Mayrin Villanueva appeared in a Photography on social media like never before leaving his millions of followers in shock.

The interpreter of ‘Silvita’ in ‘Neighbours’ published a series of photographs in which wore a pink look, a pair of white sneakers, in front of a background in pastel colors that, they pointed out, lThey made you look younger than ever.

In the images, the protagonist of “Overcome absence” is seen smiling and limited herself to expressing next to her publication: “Springly”, accompanied by several emojis of flowers.

The publication quickly gained relevance in social networks, placing itself among the most viewed publications, as well as in Internet trends, where a sea of ​​reactions is recorded, among which all kinds of compliments and messages are read in which, even, highlight the actress looks like a teenager.

“What a perfect smile”, “You look super young”, “You even look like your daughter Romina’s sister”, “More beautiful and young impossible”, “How beautiful”, are some of the messages that Gaby Spanic joined the dedicate a heart emoji; while her daughter, Romina, the fruit of her marriage to Jorge Poza, commented: “I love you. You are beautiful.”