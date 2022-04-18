Entertainment

Mayrín Villanueva appears in a photo like never before and leaves fans in shock

The Neighbors actress received a sea of ​​reactions in which they highlighted how young she looks

In the middle of the Easter holidays, Mayrin Villanueva appeared in a Photography on social media like never before leaving his millions of followers in shock.

The interpreter of ‘Silvita’ in ‘Neighbours’ published a series of photographs in which wore a pink look, a pair of white sneakers, in front of a background in pastel colors that, they pointed out, lThey made you look younger than ever.

In the images, the protagonist of “Overcome absence” is seen smiling and limited herself to expressing next to her publication: “Springly”, accompanied by several emojis of flowers.

The publication quickly gained relevance in social networks, placing itself among the most viewed publications, as well as in Internet trends, where a sea of ​​reactions is recorded, among which all kinds of compliments and messages are read in which, even, highlight the actress looks like a teenager.

“What a perfect smile”, “You look super young”, “You even look like your daughter Romina’s sister”, “More beautiful and young impossible”, “How beautiful”, are some of the messages that Gaby Spanic joined the dedicate a heart emoji; while her daughter, Romina, the fruit of her marriage to Jorge Poza, commented: “I love you. You are beautiful.”

Mayrín Villanueva is currently conquering the signal of Las Estrellas in the 12th season of Vecinos and after the success of her leading role in ‘Si nos dejan’, she will soon return to telenovelas through the new installment of Rosy Ocampo’s melodramas, ‘Vencer la absence’.

