The actress exclusively shares details of 'Esther', her character in the new Rosy Ocampo production

Mayrín Villanueva will suffer a great loss in Overcome the Absence

Mayrín Villanueva confessed to being ready and excited to join the cast of “Overcome the Absence” and team up again with Rosy Ocampo on the small screen, with whom he has already worked on productions such as “Lie to Live” and “La fea más bella”.

“It has a beautiful production, I feel like familyyou feel protected and you learn a lot from the hand of Benjamín Cann”, he declared exclusively for Las Estrellas.

After starring in “Si nos dejan”, the actress returns to melodramas to play ‘Esther’, a woman who will suffer great pain in her life.

“Esther is going to have a loss that no one wants to have, which is the loss of a sonYou’ll see this story.”

Mayrín is flattered to be able to bring such an empathetic and emotional character to life on the small screen.

“We are all going to feel reflected, mirrored in one or another of the things that happen and it is part of what has worked so much with ‘Vencer’, that They are real stories that happen in lifevery happy”.

“Overcome the Absence” started recordings last Tuesday with a clapperboard that was attended by part of the cast of this great production. See in the following gallery some images of this event:

The telenovela will reach Las Estrellas in July of this year and will have 80 chapters.