Mayrín Villanueva’s daughter responded to criticism for her physical appearance

Romina Poza She has become a sensation on social networks, because there she has worn the best looks and Internet users even assure that the 21-year-old girl will surpass her mother’s beauty. Mayrin Villanueva.

However, social networks are not pink and recently the young woman had a brush with a hater who criticized her for her physical appearance, commenting that she could not dedicate herself to modeling, the great dream of Romina Poza: “Why do short women think they are models, who told you!”

To which the daughter of Mayrín Villanueva did not let herself and immediately responded to the Internet user’s criticism: “And who told society that giving an opinion of others is good?”

The young woman showed her self-esteem and invited the hater to reflect on the way she refers to others.

“Very easy to see and judge, but difficult to see and accept that what you judge is for you and your insecurities more than for the other person to whom you are saying it. We will always be someone else’s mirror. Get to know each other, accept each other and love each other as you are”, added in his message.

Just as Romina Poza ended her reply with a message for her more than 200 thousand followers: “What others tell you about you, remember that it is not your reality, they are just a reflection of what the other person has not resolved.”

