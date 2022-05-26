Entertainment

Mayte Carranco shows off her huge peach in a provocative photo on the beach

The beautiful model and presenter of Televisa, Mayte Carrancohas once again stolen the glances and the spotlights of his followers on social networks, leaving the attractive figure that he seldom looks on television in full view of all.

The former participant of the reality show ‘Warriors 2021‘ he shared on his personal account on Instagram, the postcard where you can see how he enjoys the freshness of the water on the beach, showing his enormous charms in a swimsuit.

“The mind thinks, reasons and justifies, the heart is certain. The mind seeks to convince you, the heart knows,” he wrote.

After making said photograph viral, they did not wait for the response and reactions from their more than one million followers in Instagramhighlighting the beauty and figure of the model Mayte Carranco with hundreds of compliments in the comments.

