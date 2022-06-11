Mayte Lascurain reappears and talks about her state of health: I felt that the ceiling fell on me

Last Sunday, it transpired that the singer Mayte Lascurain had to be hospitalized after presenting a case of pancreatitis, just a few hours before going on stage in Querétaro.

Fortunately, the celebrity is in better health, so she gave an interview for the program “Todo para la mujer” by journalist Maxine Woodside.

The singer explained all the discomfort that was caused by an intestinal infection, which was transferred to the pancreas and caused serious inflammation.

“I got an infection, but unfortunately the infection went to a vital, important and very delicate organ, which is the pancreas… At six in the afternoon I already felt bad, but I thought it was the courage I had already done for ( the cancellation of my concert in) Querétaro. I started to feel like giving my stomach back,” she commented. She added: “I arrived dehydrated, I couldn’t even speak anymore, I felt horrible… I vomited three more times and there was no content… They took blood and they realized that my liver was fine and that I had pancreatitis. I felt the ceiling fell on me because that word is never pretty, ”she said.

Mayte mentioned that her sister Isabel Lascurain took her to the emergency room at 2 o’clock in the morning due to the severe pain she had.

“They channeled me, I never felt well that morning. (I had an intestinal infection) that stopped, what the doctor made me understand is that the infection can stop in the pancreas, in the liver, in the small intestine or in the gallbladder. It was parked in my pancreas and that’s why I got pancreatitis, ”she mentioned.

The medical recommendation was that the singer not eat anything for two days, so that the deflation of her pancreas would be faster and more favorable.

“The infection decided to stay in the pancreas, it’s gone, it’s gone. My pancreas was still inflamed yesterday, but it is already at its perfect level, ”she concluded.