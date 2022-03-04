Mazatlan announces interim coaching staff after departure of Beñat San José

Midtime Editorial

One day after Mazatlan FC unveiled the dismissal of Beñat San Joséthis Thursday the Sinaloa team reported that Christian Ramirezwho was working with the U-18 of the Cañonero team, will be in charge of occupy on an interim basis the post left by the Spanish strategist.

Through a statement, the squad of the MX League revealed the name of all the members of the “Technical Body who will assume the position on an interim basis for the following commitments of the tournament Closing 2022″.

Interim Technical Body of Mazatlán FC

Christian Ramirez Technical director

Technical director Luis Arce, Technical Assistant

Isaac Moreno, Technical Assistant

Eric Secada, Physical Trainer

Iván Ramírez, Physical Trainer

In the same statement, Mazatlan FC published that the “gunboat directive will continue to work and at the time will inform the trainedr and his definitive body of work”.

How is Mazatlan FC progressing?

Benat San Jose left the technical direction of Mazatlan after adding just seven points After eight games played in the Closure 2022which has the Sinaloa team in the place 16 of the general tablel, only above Rayados (6 points) and América (6 points).

the next game of the Cañoneros will be against Pumasduel to be played on Sunday March 6 on the field of the University Olympic Stadium at the point of the 12:00 p.m.