Mazatlan dismisses Beñat San José as its technical director

The Mazatlán board ended its relationship with Beñat San José after its results in the Clausura 2022

the spanish coach Benat San Jose has been detached from Mazatlan FC, after drawing 0-0 at home against Necaxa, on matchday eight of the Closure 2022.

The Iberian coach was in charge of the Sinaloa team for two tournaments and only managed seven wins in 24 games. Benat San Joseafter the draw against Necaxa, admitted that he did not know what his future was in the Mazatlan FC.

The group that plays in the Kraken is in the fourteenth position of the Closure 2022, with just two wins, one draw and five losses. He is still in a position to enter playoff positions.

Benat San Jose arrived in Mexico after having good results in Chile, Bolivia and Belgium. At the beginning of his adventure through the Mazatlanthe 42-year-old coach showed his quality, but his team could not keep up and the Spaniard has officially come off the bench in his second tournament.

Before Benat San JoseTomás Boy was in charge of the Sinaloa team and could not have good results either.

In addition to the possibility of entering the league, Mazatlan FC struggling to get away from the bottom of the percentage table. Sinaloans are in the fourteenth position of the ratio table, with eight points compared to the positions that pay a fine to stay in the maximum circuit.

“Since there is Mazatlan FC Only four away games have been won, so there is a difficulty, we miss the loss of Marco Fabián, who are important players. We need everyone, we are at a time when it is difficult for us to win, we deserve victory”, was one of the most recent statements by the Spanish coach.

East Closure 2022 has been peculiarly moved in the dismissal of strategists. Teams such as Atlético de San Luis, Querétaro, Necaxa, Santos, Monterrey and América have already made changes at the helm and Mazatlan FC became the seventh team to join this group