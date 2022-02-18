Mazatlan FC vs. America – Match Report – February 16, 2022

MAZATLAN — America suffered on Sinaloa soil by succumbing 2-1 to a Mazatlan team that found in Gonzalo Sosa and Miguel Sansores the effectiveness they were looking for. A purple victory that showed the weaknesses of the azulcrema and increased the pressure on Santiago Solari, despite Juan Otero’s discount when the game was dying.

In the first half, the home team looked solid and with an ease that Beñat San José’s team has rarely seen, who dominated the match from start to finish against some Águilas who were timid in the first half.

With good combinations, Gonzalo Sosa found the prize for his team’s pressure when Jordan Silva gave a bad rebound that caused a shot from mid-range that Guillermo Ochoa deflected. On the rebound, Sosa only pushed the ball with the goalkeeper lying on the grass.

Then, after another good collective play, Miguel Sansores finished off a cross from Nicolás Díaz that left the entire Americanist defense stretched out, and that is that no visiting player overshadowed Sansores, who finished off alone in the area.

Martín wasted a very clear option against Mazatlán. imago7

America was less than the Sinaloans, who lived a party at the Kraken Stadium along with all their fans. For the complement, America woke up and countered the bad first part of him.

Mazatlan backed down a bit with the pressure of the visit and Solari’s changes, which changed the face of the game. As a reward for his effort, Juan Otero found his first goal and the discount for the Eagles.

With América overturned in front, a last minute foul by Jorge Padilla sparked a row that had not been seen for a long time. Between pushes and claims, as well as a break of almost 10 minutes, the center-back expelled Padilla himself for cutting off a clear goal advance.

The VAR intervened, but so did all the Mazatlan players, who claimed at the same time as the azulcremas due to the disbelief about what was happening in the game. Finally, the foul was charged, but America could not reach some Sinaloans who kept the three points.