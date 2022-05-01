Mazatlán, León, Pumas and Toluca go for the last places in the Repechage

A Sunday of many movements is coming, the Repechage needs two places and the owners will meet today; besides knowing who will pay the fine for being in the penultimate place of the table of quotients.

The Day 17 comes to an end and with himthe last guests to the Final Phase will fallfor now Mazatlan HR (11) and Lion (12) have the posts, but Cougars Y Toluca they also look for that ticket.

Of the four, only the Mazatlán Cañoneros depend on other resultsWell, they already played their game.

This Sunday, Pumas will face Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis will face Santos Laguna, and Matchday 17 is closed by León-Toluca.

Until now the four direct passes are confirmed to the Quarterfinals: (1) Pachuca(two) tigers(3) Atlas and (4) Americaalthough the Eagles could mathematically go down to fifth place if Atletico de San Luis scores by difference of six goals to Santos Laguna Unlikely!

In the Repechage zone, Puebla, Chivas, Rayados del Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa They are confirmed, so Sunday will only cause them to meet their rival.

Yes León and Pumas win their duelsthey will be the ones who occupy the last two tickets to the RepechageMazatlán FC requires that La Fiera tie with Toluca and those of UNAM fall with Pachuca.

Toluca goes for Repechage and avoid a fine

special case of the Tolucacurrently in 14th place with 18 points, which is urgent to win to fight for Repechage and also not to pay the fine of 33 million pesos. The Red Devils leave the penultimate place in the quotient table if they beat the León, and would reach the Repechage if Pumas does not add up with the Tuzos.

If Toluca wins, the one who will have to pay the 33 million pesos will be the Queretaro; draw or loss will lead to the fine.