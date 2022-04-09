Mazatlán vs Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura 2022: Summary, result and goals of the match

Ángel Romero celebrating his goal against Mazatlan

April 08, 2022 8:55 p.m.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul is the game corresponding to Day 13 of the Closure 2022 for both teams, where for different personal reasons, both need victory, although one needs more than the other to add 3 points.

More Mexican soccer news:

Reynoso got tired of Shaggy Martínez, Cruz Azul would look for a new destination for him

Will it be the night that the first victory of gabriel knight as coach of the gunboats? So far, not counting this one, there are three games that the former technical director of braves leads to the front purples, just a tie as results that allowed them to score points. The victory has a note of urgency, thinking about having a little air in the fight for the playoff.

Cruz Azul warming up to start the match

With my mind set on this game, and great thought given to Tuesday night’s game CONCACAF Champions League against Cougars, Blue Cross you have to win then Atlas did, and has displaced them from the first four places in the table, which go straight to leagueand avoid playoff. Those 3 points are vital.

Alignments of Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul

The eleven of Mazatlan gathered before starting the game

Mazatlan: Nicolás Vikonis, Bryan Colula, Néstor Vidrio, Oswaldo Alanís, Nicolás Díaz, Roberto Meraz, Jefferson Intriago, Nicolás Benedetti, Marco Fabián, Iván Moreno, Gonzalo Sosa.

Cruz Azul’s starting eleven

Blue Cross: Sebastián Jurado, Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez, Rafael Baca, Rómulo Otero, Rodrigo Huescas, Iván Morales, Ángel Romero.

First half actions

Jefferson Intriago and Rómulo Otero in the match

It was a really tight first half, in which neither of the two teams managed to impose themselves, the chances were few, the speed not very high, emotions and revolutions below. The first bad news Cross Blue came when Charlie Rodriguez had to go out due to injury, after a tough tackle from intrigue. A few days before the VUELTA in the semifinals of Concachampionsworries.

A Machine the night came when in what was possibly his best moment, in which they stepped more on the rival area, Roberto Meraz he was inspired, and shot from a long distance, with an error by the goalkeeper Jurygave the advantage to gunboats.

Second half actions

Marco Fabián and ‘Shaggy’ Martínez in the game

With offensive changes at half time, John Reynoso and his Machine they went to look for the result since the ball began to roll again. Uriel Antunawhich was one of the changes, joined with Ivan Morales. The Chilean, without an angle to finish off, intelligently puts the ball at the far post, and Angel Rosemary pushed her to save, the tie came early in the snap.

Although the rest of the second half did not lack occasions, both managed to step on the rival area and put the glovers to work, making it much more entertaining than the first half, the scoreboard did not move for either side .

Mazatlan with Gentleman still no win, although no longer lost, a little gain. Cross Blue what hurts the most beyond the tie, is the injury of Rodriguezthat tomorrow it should be known what he has, and if he will arrive on Tuesday against Cougars UNAM for Concachampions.

More Mexican soccer news:

It is better than Cata Domínguez, the crack that would reach Cruz Azul