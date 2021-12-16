Mazda 2: this is how much it costs

FULL HYBRID AND NOT – The Mazda 2 is the “twin” of the Toyota Yaris. A few days after the official presentation, the Japanese company communicates i prices price list for Italy. The Mazda 2 will be available in the version full hybrid from 116 PS, which combines a 92 bhp 1,500 three-cylinder engine with two electric motors powered by a 0.76 kWh battery, but also in the cheaper version with only the petrol engine. The latter is available with 75 hp (19,200 euros), or mild hybrid with 90 hp (19,600 euros): both share the Mazda engine 1.5 Skyactiv G paired with the six-speed manual. Three versions are available: Pure, Agile and Select.

THE EQUIPMENT – The price list of Mazda 2 Hybrid starts from 20,300 euros in the setting up Mashed potato which includes automatic climate control, light sensors, multimedia system visible on a 7 ”screen with DAB digital radio and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Plus Pack is optional, which includes front fog lights and rain sensors, leather steering wheel cover, rear spoiler, plus fabric interior and rear electric windows.

The set-up Agile has a list price of 22,350 euros and adds to the Pure 15 “alloy wheels, six speakers, the multimedia system visible on the 8” touch panel, the rear view camera and the keyless access system. The packs available include the Comfort Pack, which includes dual-zone automatic climate control, full LED headlights, sports seats in fabric / synthetic leather, and the Safety Pack which, in addition to the Comfort Pack, adds front parking sensors and rear with rear emergency braking and rear blind spot monitoring system.

The set-up Select, the top of the range, costs 25,900 euros and adds 16 ”alloy wheels, dark rear windows, head-up display, interior lighting of the passenger compartment with LED lights and wireless charging for the smartphone. The panoramic glass roof is optional.

THE SECURITY SYSTEMS – All versions of the Mazda 2 they are also equipped with the following driver assistance systems: Emergency braking in the city with pedestrian and cyclist detection, emergency braking near intersections, adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping system, recognition of road signs and driver fatigue.